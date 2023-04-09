Southampton 1-4 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points as City ease to a comfortable win | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester City had a pleasant evening as they dispatched Southampton 4-1 at the St. Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, 8 April.

The relegation-threatened Southampton side were up against it, facing a Manchester City team clicking into their usual late-season form. Manager Ruben Selles made four changes from the side that lost to West Ham United midweek, headlined by the return of Carlos Alcaraz and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Manchester City looked to make it five consecutive wins in the Premier League with a victory over the Saints. Pep Guardiola received a massive boost as star striker Erling Haaland returned from injury, replacing Julian Alvarez in the side that beat Liverpool 4-1.

City dominated early on, enjoying a lion's share of the possession. However, it was Southampton that almost took the lead when Sulemana led a counter-attack off a City corner. However, a poor touch by the forward enabled Ederson to keep his clean sheet.

Haaland was mostly quiet for the first half but it was the Norwegian who gave his side the lead late in the period. Kevin de Bruyne's cross found the striker who headed it home past Gavin Bazunu, giving City a well-deserved lead (45').

The floodgates opened in the second half, with de Bruyne yet again finding a great pass to set Jack Grealish through. The in-form winger needed two attempts but found the back of the net to double Manchester City's advantage (58').

Haaland soon made it 3-0 with a brilliant bicycle kick as Grealish turned provider (68'). The 22-year-old's marvellous season continues as he bagged his 30th Premier League goal of the season.

Sekou Mara eventually pulled one back for the hosts immediately after coming off the bench (72') but City immediately restored their three-goal cushion. Kyle Walker-Peters made a clumsy challenge on de Bruyne and substitute Alvarez made no mistake from the spot to make it 4-1 (75').

Manchester City continued to pile the pressure on Arsenal ahead of the Gunners' clash against Liverpool on Sunday, cutting the lead at the top of the table to five. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Kevin de Bruyne reaches a milestone

Kevin de Bruyne [File Photo]

Kevin de Bruyne's sweet in-swinging cross to Haaland's first goal marked the Belgian's 100th assist in the Premier League. He became just the fifth player to achieve the tally and the fastest, doing so in just 237 games.

He also set up Grealish's goal and even earned the penalty for City's fourth. It was yet another classy performance from the midfielder who has been pivotal for Pep Guardiola for years.

#4. Jack Grealish continues to impress

Jack Grealish had a tough first season at the Etihad Stadium, with many choosing to believe that the £100 million Manchester City spent on him was an overpay. The 27-year-old has silenced many of his critics this season, picking up form at a vital time for the side.

He notched a goal and an assist against Southampton, taking his tally to five goals and nine assists for the season. He finished the game with three shots (three on target) and two key passes alongside his goal contributions.

#3. Southampton still have some life left in them

Southampton FC v Manchester City - Premier League

A tough fixture against an in-form City side must have left Southampton fans believing they had no chance to win from the get-go. While the Saints stay rooted to the bottom of the table, there is hope for escaping relegation.

They looked threatening on the counter in the first half, especially with Kamaldeen Sulemana looking lively. With the other teams in the relegation race looking poor, Ruben Selles' side could extend their stay in the top division.

#2. Erling Haaland is on a record-breaking path

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is having a season for the ages. The Norwegian notched his 30th Premier League goal, a tally that has already crossed the Golden Boot-winning mark from last year.

He has 44 goals across competitions, a figure that is the joint-highest for any PL player in a season. The 22-year-old enables City to be a dominant force with his movement and finishing and could well play a role as they chase multiple trophies this season.

#1. Manchester City are piling on the pressure on Arsenal

A strong outing against Southampton brought up City's fifth consecutive win in the league, cutting the lead at the top to five. Arsenal will definitely be feeling the heat now, as they prepare to face Liverpool on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side will certainly have to look out for the defending champions who have plenty of title-winning experience, unlike the Gunners. Pep Guardiola's side are clicking at the right moment and it could make for a title race that goes down to the wire.

