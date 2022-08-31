Southampton 2-1 Chelsea: Blues' Player Ratings as the Saints defeat them at St. Mary's for the first time in 10 years | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea were humbled 2-1 by a resolute Southampton side in the Premier League on Tuesday, August 30.

The Saints came into this game having earned four points from their opening four games. Ralph Hassenhutl's men suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United over the weekend. With a relatively unchanged lineup, they were hoping for a better performance at the St. Mary's Stadium.

The Blues, on the other hand, earned seven points from their opening four games and were sixth in the table prior to kick-off. Thomas Tuchel fielded a lineup in a 4-3-3 formation, a slight tweak from his preferred 3-4-3. Reece James was excluded from the matchday squad due to a suspected injury. However, they were eager to maintain pace with their rivals and secure another win.

The game began with both sides sharing the ball for nearly equal spells of time. Southampton were the first side to register a shot on target, but failed to test Edouard Mendy. Raheem Sterling attempted Chelsea's first shot on goal but was denied easily by Gavin Bazunu.

Hakim Ziyech and Sterling were good on the ball in the early moments and threatened to test Bazunu. The latter opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a well-taken attempt. However, the Blues could only stay ahead for five minutes. Eighteen-year-old Romeo Lavia equalized with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box following a Saints corner.

Hassenhutl's men looked the better of the two sides following the equalizer as Chelsea seemed to drop off their intensity. Southampton kept creating troublesome passing moves and were rewarded just before the break. After a well-worked move to arrive in the Blues' penalty area, Romain Perraud provided an assist for Adam Armstrong to put the Saints ahead.

It was virtually the last kick of the first period and the hosts went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Southampton came out for the second half looking to impose themselves physically right from the get go. However, the referee was having none of it and rightly booked Mohammed Salisu and James Ward-Prowse for silly fouls. The hosts' wingers did well to put pressure on Chelsea's full-backs.

The Blues, on the other hand, made several changes within 15 minutes of the restart in a bid to freshen things up. Despite most of their starters having a decent game, they simply were not able to break down a resolute Saints defense.

The hosts showed great spirit and character as they defended their narrow lead in numbers. It resulted in a much-needed with for Southampton, who now move level on points with Chelsea, but ahead on goal difference. That said, let's take a look at how the visitors' players fared.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Mendy seems to be going through somewhat of a rough patch as his handling of the ball and his anticipation skills have taken a big hit. He made three saves and distributed the ball with 95% accuracy.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6.5/10

Azpilicueta started in the right-back spot, a position he is well-versed with from his younger days. He won five of his six duels, making one interception and two tackles in the process. He also played one accurate long ball.

Thiago Silva - 7.5/10

Silva started at the heart of Chelsea's defense and often struggled to hold his own against a much younger Che Adams. However, statistically he had a terrific game, making eight clearances, blocking three shots and making three interceptions. He also won three of his seven duels.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 7/10

Koulibaly was spun around and troubled by Adams' direct running and physicality. He made five clearances and won three of his five duels in a decent game overall.

Marc Cucurella - 7/10

Cucurella did well offensively for Chelsea but failed to track the Saints' runners effectively enough to prevent them from scoring. He won four of his eight duels, making one interception and one tackle in the process. He also played two accurate crosses and three accurate long balls.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6.5/10

Loftus-Cheek played for the first half and was subbed off at half-time due to a knee injury. He was seen on the bench with an ice pack strapped to his knee during the second half.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

Jorginho had a relatively tame game, except for one incident right at the end of the first half wherein he was struck with the ball in the face by Che Adams. He played for just over an hour and had an average game by his standards. He won six of his nine duels and played two accurate long balls.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Mount had a decent game but failed to impose himself as much as he would have liked. He passed the ball with 76% accuracy, including two key passes and two long balls. He won five of his seven duels and attempted two shots that were blocked.

Raheem Sterling - 7.5/10

Sterling continued in his rich vein of scoring form, adding to his brace from the last game to give Chelsea the lead in this one. He also played two key passes and two accurate crosses in a good performance overall.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

Havertz was dormant for the majority of the game as he failed to get involved in proceedings. He won four of his 10 duels and attempted two shots - one on target and the other going wide.

Hakim Ziyech - 7/10

Ziyech was good on the ball but failed to show urgency after Chelsea fell behind twice in the first half. He passed the ball with 80% accuracy, including one key pass and three long balls. He also won eight of his 12 duels and attempted one shot which sailed wide.

Substitutes

Mateo Kovacic - 7.5/10

Kovacic was forced to come on as Loftus-Cheek suffered an untimely injury. His introduction changed the game for Chelsea as they kept the ball for longer spells. However, they failed to alter the scoreline after falling behind 2-1 and lost the game.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

Chilwell came on to replace Jorginho in the 67th minute and had a decent game. He won four of his seven duels, making two clearances and three tackles.

Armando Broja - 6.5/10

Broja came on midway through the second half and missed a golden chance to draw his side level.

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

Pulisic came on midway through the second half and failed to make a significant impact. However, he was shown a yellow card.

