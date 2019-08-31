Southampton Predicted Lineup vs Manchester United, injury list, suspension news and more

Southampton ended a 7-match winless streak last week in the Premier League with a victory over Brighton

Manchester United will travel to St Mary's on Saturday as they take on Southampton in the fourth game-week of the Premier League.

Southampton ended a 7-match winless streak last weekend when they defeated a 10-man Brighton at the Amex stadium. The Saints followed that up with a victory in their second-round fixture of the Carabao Cup against Fulham in mid-week. And, Ralph Hasenhuttl will be now be hoping to end their 3-match winless streak at St Mary's.

Manchester United fans were dealt a major setback last weekend after an injury-time winner by Patrick van Aanholt consigned the Old Trafford outfit to a gut-wrenching loss. The result also meant that the Red Devils suffered their first blemish of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men will now be looking to get back to winning ways on a ground where they have tasted victory 16 times previously in the Premier League era.

Team News

Nathan Redmond is expected to be sidelined for the next two weeks after suffering an ankle injury

Southampton will be without Nathan Redmond after the winger injured his ankle during the Saints' 1-0 victory over Fulham in the Carabao Cup. The England international is expected to be out for 2-3 weeks. He will be joined on the side-lines by Moussa Djenepo, who was also injured during midweek.

Teenage forward, Michael Obafemi is also likely to be absent after suffering cramps in midweek while full-back, Ryan Bertrand could make his return to the side after returning to training.

Suspensions: none

Injuries: Nathan Redmon (ankle), Moussa Djenepo (muscle), Michael Obafemi (cramps)

Predicted Lineup

Southampton (4-2-2-2): Gunn; Danso, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Valery; Hojbjerg, Romeu; Boufal, Ward-Prowse; Ings, Adams

