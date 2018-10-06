×
Southampton v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Premier League 2018-19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Preview
222   //    06 Oct 2018, 11:19 IST

Chelsea v Vidi FC - UEFA Europa League - Group L
Chelsea v Vidi FC - UEFA Europa League - Group L

A spirited Chelsea side travel to Southampton on Sunday as Maurizio Sarri aims to continue his unbeaten start. Although the Blues haven't tasted defeat in 10 matches, their previous two matches been draws - against West Ham and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Southampton are facing their own struggles as they sit on 16th place, with just three wins since the start of 2018. They have not won any of their previous 25 matches against the 'big six' and thus, many would not place their bets on the Saints. Here's all you need to know ahead of the clash.

Southampton v Chelsea: Kickoff Information

Date: 7 October

Kickoff: 14:15 (GMT), 18:45 (IST)

Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Chelsea: Team News

Southampton:

Mark Hughes' side will be boosted by the return of a few of their players. Speaking ahead of the game, the former Stoke City boss claimed,

"Shane Long is back, he trained today. Moi Elyounoussi also trained today, Ryan Bertrand trained and Alex McCarthy also. They'll all be available as long as we don't see a reaction overnight."

Chelsea:

The visitors have a full-strength squad available. Regular first team stars in Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso are expected to return.

Southampton v Chelsea: Probable Line-Ups

Southampton (4-4-2): McCarthy; Soares, Vestergaard, Hoedt, Bertrand; Lemina, Hojbjerg; Elyounoussi, Ings, Redmond; Austin

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic, Kante; Pedro, Hazard, Giroud

Southampton v Chelsea: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Southampton: D-L-L-D-W

Chelsea: W-D-W-D-W

Southampton v Chelsea: Head-to-Head

Southampton wins: 30

Chelsea wins: 44

Draws: 28

Southampton v Chelsea: Key Players

Southampton:

Southampton FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Southampton FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

There's no denying that Danny Ings has been a silver lining in the Saints' dark cloud. With three goals from six matches, he is carrying the team on his shoulders at the moment. He will be required to do the same when Chelsea visit Hampshire on Sunday.

Chelsea:

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

Jorginho, Chelsea's gatekeeper in midfield, is the one to watch out for. With Southampton expected to sit deep and form layers of defence, the onus will be on him to pick the best passes and recycle possession. Also, he will have to sense counter-attacks and nullify them.

Southampton v Chelsea: Prediction

There is still a lot for Mark Hughes to figure out at St. Mary's and hence, they shouldn't disturb Chelsea too much. The hosts will try to sit back and hit their opponents on the occasional counter. It might take a while for the Blues to break the deadlock, but it should be an easy victory.

Southampton 0-2 Chelsea

