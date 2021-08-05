Southampton vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Southampton continue their pre-season preparations this weekend as they take on Athletic Bilbao at St. Mary's Stadium this weekend. Both teams have a point to prove this year and will want to win this game.
Athletic Bilbao finished their La Liga campaign in 10th place last season and will want to secure European qualification this season. The Basque giants can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.
Southampton, on the other hand, managed a 15th-place finish in the Premier League but did fairly well in the FA Cup. The Saints have made a few changes to their squad and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.
Southampton vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head
Southampton and Athletic Bilbao are on an even footing as far as their official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two teams.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2016 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Southampton. Both teams have improved in recent years and will want to win this game.
Southampton form guide: W-W-W-L-W
Athletic Bilbao form guide: L-W-L-W-L
Southampton vs Athletic Bilbao Team News
Southampton
James Ward-Prowse is recuperating from a knee injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Jan Bednarek, Stuart Armstrong, and Jannik Vestergaard are back in the squad and are available for selection.
Injured: James Ward-Prowse
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: None
Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao have a fully-fit squad and are likely to name a strong team for this match. Unai Simon is representing Spain at the Olympics and will be excluded from the squad.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: Unai Simon
Southampton vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI
Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Yan Valery, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Romain Perraud; Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo; Michael Obafemi, Shane Long
Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Julen Agirrezabala; Oscar De Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Mikel Balenziaga; Nico Williams, Oihan Sancet, Unai Vencedor, Jon Morcillo; Raul Garcia, Asier Villalibre
Southampton vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction
Southampton have a point to prove in the Premier League this season and will need to step up in this match. With Danny Ings now unavailable, the Saints will have to work on their attacking setup ahead of the new season.
Athletic Bilbao were inconsistent at best last year and have a fair share of problems to solve this year. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.
Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Athletic Bilbao
