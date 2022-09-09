Southampton vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10th 2022

Southampton will invite Brentford to the St. Mary's Stadium in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Saturday.

The hosts have endured mixed results in their campaign thus far and after an impressive 2-1 win over Chelsea last month, they fell to a 1-0 loss in their away game at Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

Brentford are undefeated in their last three league games and returned to winning ways with an impressive 5-2 win over Leeds United last time around. In-form striker Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick, while Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa added late goals.

Brentford's only defeat this term came in their away game at Fulham last month, so Southampton, who defeated Chelsea in their previous home game, will be hoping to put in a solid display here.

Southampton vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 69 times across all competitions. They met for the first time in the Premier League last season, with each side recording a win in their home games.

The hosts have a 34-22 lead in wins while 13 games have ended in draws. The last five meetings between the two sides have produced conclusive results, with three games going Brentford's way and Southampton picking up a couple of wins.

Brentford have the second-best attacking record in the Premier League, scoring 15 goals in six games, while the hosts have scored seven goals in their six games.

Both teams have scored a goal in the same game just once in their last five meetings, with Brentford keeping three clean sheets and Southampton keeping one clean sheet in the other four games.

The Saints have not kept a clean sheet this season while Brentford's only clean sheet this term came in their home win over Manchester United in August.

Southampton vs Brentford Prediction

The home team have endured a slow start to their campaign but should be able to put in a solid display here. Brentford have scored in each of their Premier League games this season and are expected to find the back of the net here as well.

The Saints have failed to score in two of their last three games and might struggle to earn a win here. Given the form of the two teams, the game should end in a narrow win for the visitors.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Brentford

Southampton vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score anytime - Yes

