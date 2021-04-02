Southampton vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Southampton are set to play host to Burnley at the St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Southampton come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Jonathan Woodgate's Bournemouth in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. A brace from forward Nathan Redmond and a goal from Mali international Moussa Djenepo ensured victory for Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton.

Burnley, on the other hand, beat Carlo Ancelotti's Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park in their most recent English Premier League game. First-half goals from New Zealand international Chris Wood and young winger Dwight McNeil sealed the deal for Sean Dyche's Burnley. Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the consolation goal for Everton.

Southampton vs Burnley Head-to-Head

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Southampton have won seven games, lost six and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Southampton beating Burnley 1-0. An early first-half goal from former Burnley forward Danny Ings secured the win for the Saints.

Southampton form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-W-L-L

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-D-L-D

Southampton vs Burnley Team News

Southampton

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu, young midfielder Will Smallbone and Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi. There are doubts over the availability of star striker Danny Ings and experienced forward Theo Walcott.

Injured: Will Smallbone, Oriol Romeu, Michael Obafemi

Doubtful: Danny Ings, Theo Walcott

Suspended: None

Burnley

Meanwhile, Burnley will be without striker Ashley Barnes, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Jack Cork, Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady, left-back Charlie Taylor and defender Kevin Long.

Injured: Ashley Barnes

Doubtful: Robbie Brady, Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork, Kevin Long

Suspended: None

Southampton vs Burnley Predicted XI

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Takumi Minamino, Che Adams, Nathan Redmond

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Chris Wood

Southampton vs Burnley Prediction

Southampton are currently 14th in the Premier League table, and have lost four of their last five league games. The Saints have struggled to deal with injuries to key players, and have failed to get going after a bright start to the season.

Burnley, on the other hand, are 15th in the league table, level on points with Southampton. Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Chris Wood have all proved to be crucial players this season.

Southampton are struggling, while Burnley are also a cautious side. A draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Southampton 0-0 Burnley

