Southampton vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Southampton will welcome Cardiff City to St. Mary's Stadium for an EFL Championship round 19 fixture on Saturday (December 2nd).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Bristol City at this same venue on Wednesday. Kyle Walker-Peters scored the match-winner two minutes into the second half.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to West Brom. Jeremy Sarmiento's 50th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat saw the Bluebirds drop to ninth spot in the table, having garnered 27 points from 18 games. Southampton are fourth with 34 points to show for their efforts in 18 games.

Southampton vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 55 occasions in the past. Cardiff City have a slightly better record with 21 wins to their name, Southampton have been victorious on 19 occasions, while 15 games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2019 when Cardiff claimed a 2-1 away victory in the Premier League.

Southampton are currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak in the Championship, winning seven and drawing three.

Cardiff City are aiming to go four away league games unbeaten for the first time since December 2021.

Five of Southampton's last seven wins have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Southampton vs Cardiff City Prediction

Southampton have overcome a poor start to the season and are now firmly in the conversation for the playoffs. The Saints have not tasted defeat in any of their last 10 league games and are the favorites to claim all three points.

However, Russell Martin's side have struggled defensively, with only Preston and relegation battlers Rotherham having kept fewer clean sheets than the Saints. Cardiff City were in the top six a few weeks ago but their recent struggles have seen them plummet down the table.

Their inconsistency means that they are not coming into this game in the best of form. We are backing the home side to claim all three points with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Southampton 3-1 Cardiff City

Southampton vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Southampton to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Southampton to score over 1.5 goals