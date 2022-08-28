Southampton vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Southampton lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea outfit in an important clash at St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday.

Southampton vs Chelsea Preview

Southampton are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Saints suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Blues edged Leicester City to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve another positive result this week.

Southampton vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against Southampton and have won 49 out of the 111 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 31 victories.

Southampton have won only two of their last 18 matches against Chelsea in the Premier League and are winless in their last nine home games against the Blues.

Chelsea have found the back of the net in each of their last 17 Premier League games away from home against Southampton and won this fixture by a 6-0 margin last season.

Southampton have conceded 44 Premier League goals at home against Chelsea - the most they've conceded at St. Mary's Stadium against a single opponent in the competition.

Southampton have won only three of their last 20 midweek games in the Premier League and have a lower win rate on Tuesday than on any other day in the competition.

Chelsea have not lost two away games on the trot in the Premier League since December 2020 but did lose their previous away match against Leeds United by a 3-0 margin.

Southampton vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have not been at their best so far this season but did show plenty of heart against Leicester City. Raheem Sterling made a difference for the Blues over the weekend and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Southampton are yet to hit their stride this season but did show flashes of their ability against Manchester United. Chelsea are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Chelsea

Southampton vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raheem Sterling to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi