Southampton vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting tips | 9th April 2022

Southampton continue their Premier League 2021-22 campaign on Saturday as they welcome Chelsea to St. Mary's Stadium.

The hosts picked up a point across all competitions for the first time in over a month as they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw at Leeds United last week. They had lost three games in a row before that encounter.

Chelsea, on the other hand, resumed their campaign following the international break with a 4-1 home loss to London rivals Brentford last week. Their poor run continued in the UEFA Champions League as well, as they suffered a 3-1 home loss to Real Madrid in their first-leg quarter-final fixture on Wednesday.

The two sides head into the game with just one thing on their minds, which is to secure a win. Chelsea's second-leg game in the Champions League just four days after this fixture might impact their performance here.

Southampton vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Southern England rivals have locked horns 110 times across all competitions. Chelsea lead 48-31 in wins while 31 games have ended in draws.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides this season, with Chelsea emerging victorious in the two games played at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea knocked the Saints out of the Carabao Cup on penalties in October.

Only Crystal Palace (13) and Brighton (13) have played more draws than the hosts in the Premier League this season (12).

The Blues are the only team without a goal from counter-attacking play in the league alongside Burnley, Leeds United, and Brighton this season.

Chelsea have never lost consecutive games in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel.

The two sides have played out a goalless draw just twice in the Premier League era.

Southampton vs Chelsea Prediction

Southampton are without a win against the London giants at home since 2013, with their last two wins in the fixture coming at Stamford Bridge. They have lost their last two home games by a 2-1 scoreline and will be looking to return to winning ways here.

Chelsea are undefeated in their last four away games, scoring nine goals in that period and conceding just twice. Their odds of defeating the home side look good and they will also be fired up after a 3-1 thrashing at home in the Champions League by Real Madrid.

Chelsea should come out on top here but we also expect the Saints to put up a fight and score at least one goal.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Chelsea

Southampton vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 4: Chelsea to score first - Yes (The Blues have scored first in their last seven league games)

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 Yellow cards

