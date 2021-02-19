Southampton vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Southampton will entertain an in-form Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday looking for a turnaround in fortunes after a torrid run of results.

The Saints have lost their last five games in the Premier League, and were beaten by Wolves in their last outing despite taking the lead.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are enjoying a good initial spell under new head coach Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have won their last five games under Tuchel in all competitions.

Southampton vs Chelsea Head-to-head

Chelsea have functioned well as a unit under Tuchel and will look to continue their dominant record against the Saints this Saturday.

Of the last six meetings between the two teams, Chelsea have lost just once, and have won three games. Two games have ended in stalemates.

Tuchel’s side will be the favorites heading into the encounter at St. Marys’, with their defence doing well and Timo Werner finally finding his goal-scoring touch.

Southampton form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Chelsea form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Southampton vs Chelsea Team News

Southampton

The hosts will be without Kyle Walker-Peters, who suffered an injury during last week’s clash against Wolves. Coach Ralph Hasenhuttl will also be missing Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo.

Hear from Hasenhüttl 😇



The manager looks ahead to #CFC and provides an update on which #SaintsFC players might feature: https://t.co/RQaytdabgh — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 18, 2021

Injured: Kyle Walker-Peters, Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea

Chelsea will be without Tammy Abraham, who picked up an ankle injury against Newcastle United in the previous outing.

Thiago Silva could be rested, with a Champions League tie awaiting next week. Kai Havertz will hope for some playing time, but he is more likely to come off the bench.

Injured: Tammy Abraham

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Southampton vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups

Southampton Probable XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens; Takumi Minamino, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Danny Ings

Chelsea Probable XI (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud

Southampton vs Chelsea Prediction

The last time the two sides faced off, the game ended with a 3-3 scoreline. Chelsea under Tuchel have been pretty sturdy at the back, so we don’t expect them to be as open as the previous encounter.

Southampton have some firepower, and Chelsea will not have it all their way. We expect a narrow win for the Blues with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Chelsea