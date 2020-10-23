Southampton vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Southampton are set to host Everton at the St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Southampton come into this game on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw against Chelsea last Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

A brace from German striker Timo Werner and a goal from fellow Germany international Kai Havertz for Chelsea was cancelled out by strikes from England international Danny Ings, former Birmingham City forward Che Adams and a late equalizer from Danish centre-back Jannik Vestergaard for the Saints.

Everton, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Liverpool in a fiery Merseyside derby last Saturday at Goodison Park. Star wingers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored the goals for Liverpool, with centre-back Michael Keane and in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin finding the net for Everton.

Brazil international Richarlison was sent off for the Toffees in the second-half, in a game which saw Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk suffer a serious injury.

Southampton vs Everton Head-to-Head

In 17 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Southampton have won six games, lost seven and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in July this year, with the game ending 1-1. Former Liverpool striker Danny Ings scored for Southampton, only for Richarlison to equalize for Everton.

Southampton form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-W-W-D

Everton form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-W-D

Southampton vs Everton Team News

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has a few injury concerns to deal with. Malian winger Moussa Djenepo is out with an injury, while there remain doubts over the availability of French right-back Yan Valery, Scotland international Stuart Armstrong and new signing, centre-back Mohammad Salisu.

Injured: Moussa Djenepo

Doubtful: Yan Valery, Stuart Armstrong, Mohammad Salisu

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Everton will be without right-back and captain Seamus Coleman, Ivory Coast international Jean-Philippe Gbamin and young centre-backs Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite. The absence of key midfielder James Rodriguez could prove to be problematic, while Richarlison is suspended.

Injured: Seamus Coleman, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Mason Holgate, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Rodriguez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Richarlison

Southampton vs Everton Predicted XI

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Nathan Tella, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Che Adams, Danny Ings

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford, Jonjoe Kenny, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Andre Gomes, Bernard, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Iwobi

Southampton vs Everton Prediction

Southampton have generally impressed under Hasenhuttl, with the form of Danny Ings a key factor. The English striker has continued from where he left off last season, and his burgeoning partnership with Che Adams giving Saints a lethal attack.

Everton, on the other hand, have been one of the best teams in the Premier League so far. Much of that has been down to the performance of James Rodriguez, and the former Real Madrid man's fitness will be crucial as Everton's season goes on.

Star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has 10 goals in seven games this season, and his exceptional form has seen him receive an England national team call-up.

With Rodriguez and Richarlison out, Everton will hope that players like Bernard and Alex Iwobi step up. A draw seems to be on the cards in this encounter.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Everton

