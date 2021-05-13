Southampton vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another set of entertaining matches this weekend as Fulham take on Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Southampton are in 14th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have flattered to deceive this year. The Saints eased past Crystal Palace in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fulham have already been relegated from the Premier League and currently find themselves in 17th place in the league table. The Cottagers are playing for pride and will want to make a statement of intent on Saturday.

Southampton vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Southampton have a good record against Fulham and have won 29 games out of a total of 76 matches played between the two teams. Fulham have managed 22 victories against Southampton and can trouble their opponents this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in December last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams struggled to create chances on the day and will need to take it up a notch on Saturday.

Southampton form guide in the Premier League: W-L-D-L-L

Fulham form guide in the Premier League: L-L-D-L-L

Southampton vs Fulham Team News

Southampton need to win this game

Southampton

Ryan Bertrand and William Smallbone are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Oriol Romeu is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Ryan Bertrand, William Smallbone

Doubtful: Oriol Romeu

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Fulham are playing for pride

Fulham

Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney are injured at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Harrison Reed is also a fitness concern and is unlikely to be risked against Southampton.

Injured: Terence Kongolo, Tom Cairney

Doubtful: Harrison Reed

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mario Lemina

Southampton vs Fulham Predicted XI

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Jack Stephens, Jannik Vestergaard, Mohammed Salisu, Kyle Walker-Peters; Moussa Djenepo, James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong; Danny Ings, Che Adams

Back at it in the gym 💪 pic.twitter.com/TFHFrnYTtW — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 13, 2021

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Antonee Robinson, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen, Ola Aina; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Ademola Lookman, Josh Onomah, Ivan Cavaleiro; Josh Maja

Southampton vs Fulham Prediction

Southampton have shown glimpses of improvement in recent weeks and will want to finish their Premier League campaign on a high this month. Danny Ings and Che Adams were impressive against Crystal Palace this week and will play pivotal roles in this match.

Fulham's recent slump has been disastrous for Scott Parker and the English manager will have to pull his side out of the doldrums this weekend. Southampton are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Southampton 2-0 Fulham

