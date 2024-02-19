Southampton vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Southampton and Hull City go head-to-head at the St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday.

The Tigers have won their last three away matches and will head into the midweek clash looking to extend this impressive run.

Southampton rekindled their quest for automatic promotion to the Premier League as they picked up a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

This followed a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bristol City on February 13 which saw their 25-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 67 points from 32 matches, Southampton are currently third in the Championship standings, two points behind second-placed Leeds United in the automatic promotion spot.

Hull City, on the other hand, continue to push for a playoff spot as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The Tigers have now won four of their last five outings, with a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Swansea City on February 10 being the exception.

With 51 points from 32 matches, Hull City are currently eighth in the league table, level on points with Coventry City in the final playoff spot.

Southampton vs Hull City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides, Southampton boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hull City have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 21 occasions.

Southampton have won their last 11 home matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-1 draw against Rotherham United on October 7.

Hull City are on a run of three consecutive away wins, scoring five goals and conceding twice since a 2-1 loss at Birmingham City on January 16.

Southampton vs Hull City Prediction

While Hull City will be looking to maintain their new-found form, they face the stern challenge of taking on a Southampton side who have been near-perfect at home this season.

We anticipate a thrilling contest at the St. Mary's Stadium, with the hosts coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Southampton 3-1 Hull City

Southampton vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Southampton to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five encounters)