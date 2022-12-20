Southampton vs Lincoln City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2022

Southampton will host Lincoln City at St Mary's on Tuesday night in the last 16 of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup campaign.

The home side have endured a rather poor start to their season, prompting the dismissal of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. They have, however, played well in the cup competition, beating Cambridge United 3-0 in the first round before beating Sheffield United on penalties in the next round after the game ended 1-1 in normal time.

Southampton were knocked out at this stage of the cup competition last season after losing on penalties to Chelsea and will hope for better luck this time around.

Lincoln City opened their Carabao Cup campaign with a 3-0 away win over Doncaster Rovers before beating Barrow on penalties in the second round. They then faced Bristol City in the next round, picking up a 3-1 away win and were already three goals up before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

The visitors are enjoying their best-ever run in the domestic cup and will now be looking to test their mettle against top-flight opposition on Wednesday.

Southampton vs Lincoln City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Southampton and Lincoln. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won just twice. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1961.

Lincoln's only clean sheet in this fixture came in their first-ever matchup against the Saints back in 1932.

Southampton have picked up just six points on home turf in the league this season, the fewest in the Premier League so far.

All five of the Imps' league defeats this season have come on away ground.

The Saints are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Southampton vs Lincoln City Prediction

Southampton have lost three of their last four games across all competitions. They beat Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in their last home game, ending a four-game winless streak on home turf and will aim to build on that.

Lincoln have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They are, however, going up against a Premier League regular and could see defeat this week.

Prediction: Southampton 3-1 Lincoln City

Southampton vs Lincoln City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the Saints' last five matches)

