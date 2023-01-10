Southampton vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th January 2023

The EFL Cup returns to the fold with another set of important matches this week as Southampton take on Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side in an important clash at St. Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.

Southampton vs Manchester City Preview

Southampton are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have struggled this season. The Saints edged Crystal Palace to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far. The Cityzens thrashed Chelsea by a 4-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Southampton vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight edge over Southampton and have won 40 out of the 99 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 32 victories.

Manchester City have scored an impressive 45 goals in their 17 Premier League games this season - the highest tally in the competition so far.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last six matches against Southampton in all competitions, with their previous defeat against the Saints coming by a 1-0 margin in the Premier League in 2020.

Southampton have managed only three victories in their 18 Premier League matches so far this season - the joint-lowest in the competition at the moment.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming against Liverpool in October last year.

Southampton vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have an excellent squad at their disposal and are the favorites to win multiple competitions this year. The Cityzens were prolific against Chelsea and will be intent on making a statement this week.

Southampton can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best defensively this season. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Manchester City

Southampton vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

