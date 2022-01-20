Southampton vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd January 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Southampton take on Pep Guardiola's in-form Manchester City side at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Southampton vs Manchester City Preview

Southampton are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Saints suffered a 3-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have excelled under Pep Guardiola this season. The Cityzens edged Chelsea to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Southampton vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good record against Southampton and have won 38 out of 96 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 32 victories.

Southampton are unbeaten in two of their last four Premier League matches against Manchester City and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Southampton last avoided defeat on both occasions in a single Premier League campaign against Manchester City in the 2002-03 season.

Southampton have won their last two home games against Premier League sides starting the game at the top of the table.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games - their best run since 2016.

Manchester City have won eight of their last 10 Premier League games against Southampton, but were held to a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture.

Manchester City have won their last 12 Premier League games and have accumulated 13 points more than any other side during this period.

Southampton vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City are in impeccable form at the moment and are running away with the Premier League title race. Pep Guardiola's charges have an 11-point lead over second-placed Liverpool and will want to extend their winning streak this weekend.

Southampton have blown hot and cold this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Manchester City are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Manchester City

Southampton vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Raheem Sterling to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Manchester City to score first: YES

