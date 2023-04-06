Southampton vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important clash at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Southampton vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Cityzens thrashed Liverpool by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Southampton, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Southampton vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good record against Southampton and have won 40 out of the 100 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 33 victories.

Southampton have won only one of their last 13 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in 2020.

Manchester City have won four of their last six away games against Southampton in the Premier League but were held to a 1-1 draw in this particular fixture last season.

After two victories in their first three games under Ruben Selles in the Premier League, Southampton are winless in their last four matches in the competition.

Manchester City are on the longest winning run of their Premier League season at the moment and have won their last four league games - they last won five consecutive games in the competition in May 2022.

Southampton vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have a formidable squad at their disposal and will be intent on keeping pace with Arsenal in the title race. The likes of Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish have been impressive in recent weeks and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Southampton have endured a difficult campaign this season and will need a miracle to avoid relegation this year. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 0-4 Manchester City

Southampton vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

