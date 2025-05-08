Southampton vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Southampton and Manchester City will battle for three points in a Premier League round 36 clash on Saturday (May 10th). The game will be played at St. Mary's Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Leicester City. Jamie Vardy and Jordan Ayew's first-half goals settled the contest.

City, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kevin De Bruyne broke the deadlock from close range in the 35th minute to help the Citizens claim all three points.

The victory saw the Mancunians climb to third spot in the standings, having garnered 64 points from 35 games. Southampton are bottom of the table on 11 points.

Southampton vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 103rd meeting between the two sides. Manchester City were victorious 42 times, and Southampton have 33 wins to their name, while 27 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when City claimed a 1-0 home win.

Southampton are winless in their last 12 games across competitions (10 losses).

City are unbeaten in their last nine competitive games (seven wins).

Southampton have dropped more points from winning positions this season than any other side in the Premier League (28 points).

Five of City's last six away games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.

Southampton vs Manchester City Prediction

Southampton's campaign hit another nadir following their defeat to fellow Championship-bound outfit Leicester City. The loss guaranteed that the Saints would end this season at the foot of the table. They are also running out of games to avoid equalling Derby County's record of the worst points tally in a PL campaign.

Manchester City had a disappointing campaign this season but they are ending the season on a high and have won their last four league games on the bounce. Pep Guardiola's side are seeking to secure UEFA Champions League football but are just three points behind second-placed Arsenal. City were victorious on their most recent trip to Everton and victory here would see them win successive away games in the league for the first time since August, highlighting how poor their season has been.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Southampton 0-3 Manchester City

Southampton vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Manchester City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

