Southampton vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Southampton will entertain Manchester City at the St. Mary's Stadium in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

The hosts reached the last eight with an impressive 3-1 win over fellow Premier League side West Ham United. Meanwhile, City eased past Peterborough 2-0 away from home.

The Saints have been in poor form since the Hammers win, losing three league games in a row. In their previous league outing, they fell to 2-1 at home against struggling Watford.

City, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Tuesday and will be keen to return to winning ways.

Southampton vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

This will be the 98th meeting between the two teams across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1910. City have dominated this fixture recently, leading 38-32 in overall wins, while 27 games have ended in draws.

In their two league meetings this season, they played out a goalless draw at the Etihad and a 1-1 draw at Sunday's venue in January.

Southampton form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W.

Manchester City form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W.

Southampton vs Manchester City Team News

Southampton

Alex McCarthy and Lyanco are long-term absentees for the hosts with thigh injuries. Nathan Tella is on track to make it into the squad from a groin injury and faces a late fitness test.

Armando Broja was taken off the field after his collision with Ben Forster and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Alex McCarthy, Lyanco.

Doubtful: Nathan Tella, Armando Broja, Valentino Livramento.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Manchester City

Ruben Dias was back in training on Friday, but he is still at least four weeks away from match fitness. Cole Palmer has been out with a foot injury and faces a late fitness test ahead of the trip to Hampshire.

Injured: Ruben Dias.

Doubtful: Cole Palmer.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Benjamin Mendy.

Southampton vs Manchester City Predicted XIs

Southampton (4-4-2): Fraser Forster (GK); Kyle Walker-Peters, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Romain Perraud; Theo Walcott, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Shane Long, Adam Armstrong.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes (GK); Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling.

Southampton vs Manchester City Prediction

Southampton have conceded eight goals in three games, scoring twice, since they triumphed over West Ham. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's men secured a memorable 4-1 win over arch-rivals Manchester United earlier this month but have played out goalless draws in their next two games.

Nevertheless, the odds of an upset are low, as City have enough depth to overcome Southampton.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Manchester City.

