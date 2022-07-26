Southampton vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Club football makes a return with another set of matches this week as Monaco lock horns with Ralph Hasenhuttl's impressive Southampton outfit in an important encounter at St. Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.

Southampton vs Monaco Preview

Monaco finished in third place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly impressive in the league over the past year. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Porto last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Southampton, on the other hand, finished in 15th place in the Premier League table last season and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Saints played out a 0-0 stalemate against Watford in their previous game and will need to be more clinical this week.

Southampton vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton have never played a match against Monaco and will need to adapt their style of play this week.

Southampton ended their Premier League campaign on a poor note and suffered defeat in their last four matches in the competition last season.

AS Monaco ended their Ligue 1 season in exceptional fashion last season and were unbeaten in their last 11 matches in the competition.

Southampton are winless in their last nine matches in all competitions and have plenty of work to do ahead of the new season.

Monaco were on a five-game unbeaten streak on their pre-season tour before they slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Portuguese outfit FC Porto last week.

Monaco conceded 40 goals in their 38 Ligue 1 matches last season and had the third-best defence in the competition last season.

Southampton vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco are in excellent form at the moment and will be intent on making amends for their performance against FC Porto. The French giants have impressive players in their ranks and will look to return to winning ways this week.

Southampton have struggled over the past year and have a mountain to climb ahead of the new season. Monaco are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Monaco

Southampton vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Monaco to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score - Yes

