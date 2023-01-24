Southampton vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th January 2023

The EFL Cup returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Southampton lock horns with Eddie Howe's impressive Newcastle United side at St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The away side was held to a 0-0 stalemate by Crystal Palace over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Southampton, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Saints slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa and will need to step up this week.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a slight edge over Southampton and have won 43 out of the 105 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 38 victories.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last 16 matches in the Premier League - their longest such run in the top flight.

Southampton have suffered four consecutive defeats at home in the Premier League for the first time since 2019.

Newcastle United have now keep clean sheets in their last seven matches in the Premier League - the longest run for any team under an English manager in the competition.

Southampton have conceded 35 goals in 20 matches this season - only Bournemouth have been more vulnerable in their own half.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have stepped up to the plate this season and have been in excellent form so far. The likes of Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier have been impressive and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Southampton can pack a punch on their day but have struggled in recent weeks. Newcastle United have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Newcastle United

Southampton vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Southampton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Miguel Almiron to score - Yes

