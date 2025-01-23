Southampton vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important clash at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Southampton, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Saints suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good historical record against Southampton and have won 47 out of the 109 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 38 victories.

Southampton have won only one of their last 13 matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League and have lost each of their last four league games against the Magpies.

After a run of only one victory in their first 18 matches away from home against Southampton in the Premier League, Newcastle United have won three of their last four such games in the competition.

Newcastle United have lost only one of their last 23 matches against newly-promoted sides in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin at the hands of Luton Town in December 2023.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have a good squad at their disposal but were well below their best against Bournemouth last week. Alexander Isak has been prolific for his side so far and will look to add to his goal tally on Saturday.

Southampton gave a good account of themselves against Nottingham Forest but have largely been abysmal in the top flight this season. Newcastle United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Newcastle United

Southampton vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

