Southampton vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Newcastle United travel to St. Mary's to take on Southampton in the Premier League on Friday night, with both teams in very decent form heading into this game.

In their last match, the Magpies managed to get the better of Everton, with a Callum Wilson brace inspiring a 2-1 victory for Steve Bruce's side.

In fact, in their last five Premier League games, Newcastle United have only lost once - a 4-1 defeat at home to Manchester United.

Southampton, on the other hand, are flying high. In the early Premier League standings, the Saints find themselves in fifth place, after two excellent victories in their last two games.

Southampton beat Everton and Aston Villa in the last two weeks by 2-0 and 4-3 scorelines respectively. However, Ralph Hassenhuttl does have a major injury concern heading into the next few weeks, in the form Danny Ings's knee.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

Newcastle have 40 out of the previous 100 matches against Southampton, while losing 37 times. These two teams have drawn 23 of their matches against each other.

Last season, Newcastle did the double in the Premier League over Southampton. The Magpies won 2-1 at home, followed by a 1-0 win at St. Mary's.

Southampton form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Advertisement

Newcastle United form guide: W-D-L-W-D

Southampton vs Newcastle United Team News

The big news for Southampton is that their star striker Danny Ings is set to miss up to six weeks of action, after with his knee injury needing minor surgery. The Saints are continuing to miss Sam McQueen who is recovering from a ruptured cruciate ligament. Will Smallbone has a thigh problem, which will continue to keep him out of contention.

#SaintsFC will be forced to contest with a number of injury concerns, as @IngsDanny is set for a spell on the sidelines: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 4, 2020

Injuries: Danny Ings, Sam McQueen, Will Smallbone

Suspensions: None

Newcastle United will continue to miss their first choice goalkeeper in Martin Dubravka, but Karl Darlow has proved an able deputy so far.

🗣 "It's nice to know I've maintained a good career so far and I'm hopefully looking forward to a lot more appearances."



Karl Darlow made his 200th career start in Sunday's win over Everton. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 4, 2020

Advertisement

Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle are ruled out as well.

Injured: Martin Dubravka, Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey, Dwight Gayle

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Southampton vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Che Adams, Shane Long

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser, Jeff Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

Southampton vs Newcastle United Prediction

Ings will be a big miss for Southampton, but they have got several other in-form players in their squad, not least James Ward-Prowse.

The Saints' defence was a concern in their last match against Aston Villa, and one that will not relish facing the likes of Calllum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

We are predicting a high-scoring draw in this game.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Newcastle United