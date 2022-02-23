Southampton vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | 25 February 2022

Southampton are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games as they prepare to take on bottom-of-the-table Norwich City at St. Mary's on Friday.

Southampton have had to face Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Everton in their last four Premier League gamweeks. The Saints performed admirably across the four fixtures, picking up wins against Spurs and Everton and settling for a draw against City and United.

The Saints have played some exciting football of late and Ralph Hassenhuttl seems to be on course to restore them to their status as the dark horses of the English top-flight. James Ward-Prowse has led from the front in recent weeks while the likes of Armando Broja and Che Adams have been impressive as well.

Meanwhile, Norwich City will hit the road on the back of successive defeats. But it's important to note that those losses came against Manchester City and Liverpool, two of the best teams in the country.

They had performed decently under new manager Dean Smith up until then, going unbeaten in three successive Premier League games. That run included wins against Everton and Watford. But the Canaries are presently 20th in the table and will be nothing short of a miracle if they can survive the drop this season.

Southampton vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Norwich City have won just one of their eight Premier League away games against Southampton. The Saints have beaten the Canaries in all of their last three home Premier League meetings.

Norwich City won the reverse fixture at Carrow Road 2-1 in November. That was Dean Smith's first game in charge after replacing Daniel Farke as the manager.

Norwich City last did a league double over Southampton in the 2007-08 season in the Championship.

Southampton won just one of their first eight Premier League games played on a Friday. However, they have won three of their last four Friday matches.

Norwich City have won two of their last three Premier League matches played on a Friday.

Southampton vs Norwich City Prediction

Southampton FC @SouthamptonFC



A clinical effort from Stuart Armstrong against Friday's opponents Those dancing feet 🕺A clinical effort from Stuart Armstrong against Friday's opponents #NCFC Those dancing feet 🕺A clinical effort from Stuart Armstrong against Friday's opponents #NCFC: https://t.co/Gb7C01lULt

Norwich City have definitely improved under Dean Smith. However, Southampton have been playing like a well-settled team of late. They have taken their game up a notch and their energy and workrate could prove to be difficult to match for Norwich City.

The Canaries have failed to score in 67% of their away games so far this season and St. Mary's is not an easy place to visit.

Southampton have quite a few in-form players and will fully believe that they can take all three points on Friday.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Norwich City

Southampton vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith