Southampton vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26th 2023

Southampton are in action on Boxing Day when they play host to Swansea City at the St. Mary's Stadium in round 24 of the EFL Championship. Russell Martin’s men are on a blistering 15-game unbeaten run heading into Christmas and will look to cut the gap on second-place Ipswich Town to just four points.

Southampton held firm to see out a narrow 1-0 victory over a dogged Queens Park Rangers side at the Loftus Road Stadium on Saturday. This was a 15th consecutive game without defeat for the Saints, who have now picked up ten wins and five draws since a 2-1 loss against Middlesbrough on September 23.

This blistering run of results has seen Martin’s side surge to fourth place in the EFL Championship table, level on 45 points with third-placed Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Swansea City gave their fans a Christmas present on Saturday when they secured a 2-1 victory over Preston North End on home turf. This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough on December 16 which saw the Swans’ three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Swansea have now won seven of their 23 matches while losing nine and claiming seven draws. They have racked up 28 points in the 2023-24 campaign so far and sit 16th in the league table.

Southampton vs Swansea City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 36 wins from the last 73 meetings between the sides, Southampton boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Swansea City have picked up 21 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Southampton have won their last three games against the Swans, scoring seven goals and conceding three since a goalless draw in August 2017.

Swansea City are unbeaten in four of their last five matches, picking up two wins and two draws since the start of December.

The Saints have won their last five games at the St. Mary's Stadium, stretching back to a 1-1 draw against Rotherham United on October 7.

Southampton vs Swansea City Prediction

While Swansea will look to pick up where they left off in midweek, they face the stern challenge of taking on a Southampton side who are unbeaten in 15 consecutive matches. Martin’s men have been near-impenetrable at home over the last three months and we are tipping them to claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Southampton 2-0 Swansea City

Southampton vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Southampton have kept three clean sheets in their last three home games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the last nine meetings between the sides)

