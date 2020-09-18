Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League returns with a second round of fixtures this weekend as Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur travel to Southampton to take on the Saints at St. Mary's Stadium. The Spurs have not been at their best over the past few weeks and will have to put in a good performance to win this game.

Southampton lost their opening game of the Premier League 2020-21 season as a solitary Wilfried Zaha goal saw the Saints suffer a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace. Southampton dominated large periods of the game, however, and can cause an upset against Tottenham this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have not met the fans' expectations since Jose Mourinho took over as the manager and will have to prove a point this season. The Portuguese manager is known for his second-season exploits and Tottenham do have plenty of talent in their ranks.

📱 @LucasMoura7, @RyanSessegnon and Sonny recently made surprise video calls to three Supporters’ Clubs to thank them and find out more about their incredible efforts!#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 18, 2020

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Tottenham Hotspur have an advantage in this match as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 83 games out of a total of 197 official fixtures between these two teams. Southampton are not far behind with 64 victories and have troubled the Spurs on several occasions in the past.

Tottenham clinched a 3-2 victory in the previous meeting between these two sides in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Heung-Min Son's late penalty gave Tottenham the victory on the day and the Spurs forward will play a pivotal role against Southampton this weekend.

Southampton form guide in the Premier League: L

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in the Premier League: L

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Stuart Armstrong is currently injured

Southampton

Southampton will have to do without Stuart Armstrong in this game as the midfielder is yet to recover from his injury. Nathan Redmond suffered an injury in the Saints' defeat to Brentford during the week and might not be able to play a part against Tottenham.

Injured: Stuart Armstrong

Doubtful: Nathan Redmond, Mohammed Salisu

Suspended: None

Serge Aurier is recovering from his injury

Tottenham Hotspur

Serge Aurier is still a doubt for this fixture and will have to pass a fitness test to make it into Jose Mourinho's squad. Japhet Tanganga is currently injured and will not be a part of Tottenham's match against Southampton.

Injured: Japhet Tanganga

Doubtful: Serge Aurier

Suspended: None

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Kyle Walker-Peters; Moussa Djenepo, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, William Smallbone; Shane Long, Danny Ings

Ralph Hasenhüttl commented on the future of @IngsDanny during today's press conference: pic.twitter.com/MzzCY8yVnv — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 18, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Matt Doherty; Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele; Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have a potent attacking force and the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, and Lucas Moura can be devastating at their best. The Spurs lacked creativity in their 1-0 defeat against Everton, however, and will need to break Southampton's lines on a regular basis to come away with a victory in this game.

Southampton have lethal strikers of their own and Danny Ings and Shane Long may well shock Tottenham Hotspur with their exploits in the final third. The Spurs have not been a coherent outfit under Jose Mourinho and will have to be at their best to secure a victory this weekend.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

