Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur preview, predicted XI, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur preview | Premier League 2019-20

Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019

Southampton play host to Tottenham Hotspur on New Year's Day

New Year’s Day sees a full programme of matches in the Premier League, and one of the three games scheduled for a 3pm kick off sees Tottenham Hotspur head to St. Mary’s to take on Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton.

A win for Jose Mourinho’s Spurs – assuming other results go well for them – would move them up into 5th place, while the Saints will be looking for a vital 3 points to take them into the rarefied air of a mid-table position.

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

The last meeting between these two sides took place in late September; Tottenham pulled off a 2-1 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the latter days of Mauricio Pochettino’s reign, with Harry Kane scoring a first-half winner despite seeing teammate Serge Aurier dismissed for two quick bookings.

Last season saw the two sides split results; Spurs ran out 3-1 victors at home while Southampton took all 3 points at St. Mary’s in March with a 2-1 win.

Both sides have seen similar results during the current Christmas period; Southampton upset Chelsea on Boxing Day before drawing with Crystal Palace two days later, while Spurs defeated Brighton before being held to a 2-2 draw with Norwich.

Southampton form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Southampton’s forward Moussa Djenepo recovered from his hamstring injury to face Crystal Palace and is likely to be involved in this game. Defender Yan Valery and striker Shane Long are doubtful, however, due to an illness and a knee injury respectively.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Yan Valery, Shane Long

Suspended: None

Tottenham will remain without Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies, while Danny Rose is doubtful after suffering a muscular injury. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko are now available after their suspensions, but Son Heung Min remains on the sidelines following his red card against Chelsea.

Son Heung Min remains on the sidelines following his red card against Chelsea

Injuries: Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies

Doubtful: Danny Rose

Suspended: Son Heung Min

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Southampton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex McCarthy, Cedric Soares, Dale Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand, Sofiane Boufal, James Ward-Prowse, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo, Danny Ings

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-1-3): Paulo Gazzaniga, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Danny Ings has been in fine goal-scoring form

Tottenham have remained inconsistent – particularly in defence – since the arrival of Jose Mourinho, but their forward line remains extremely potent and Southampton have the leakiest defence in the Premier League outside of bottom club Norwich.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have also only won two home games all season, while Spurs’ away-day problems seem to have been solved at this point. Mourinho’s men will have to keep a close eye on free-scoring Danny Ings, but this should be a winnable match for them.

Verdict: Southampton 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur