Southampton vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2022

Southampton will host West Ham United at the St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday afternoon in another round of Premier League football.

The Saints have struggled for results of late after a fairly decent start to the season which saw them lose just one of their first four matches. They were beaten 4-0 by high-flying Manchester City in their last league outing and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin as they were toothless in attack and exposed in defense.

Southampton sit 17th in the league table with just seven points from nine games. They are one point above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

West Ham, on the other hand, have had a slow start to their season but have picked up form of late. They secured a 3-1 comeback win over Fulham in their last league game with three different players getting on the scoresheet in a dominant performance before beating Anderlecht 2-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The visitors sit 13th in the league table with 10 points picked up so far. They will be looking to continue their good run of form when they play this weekend.

Southampton vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 180 meetings between Southampton and West Ham. The hosts have won 52 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 80 times. There have been 48 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after losing six of their seven games prior.

Three of the Hammers' five league defeats this season have come on the road.

Southampton are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Both teams have scored eight league goals this season. Only three teams in the Premier League have scored fewer, two of which currently occupy the drop zone.

The Saints have picked up four points on home turf this season, the joint-fewest in the league.

Southampton vs West Ham United Prediction

Southampton have lost their last four league games on the bounce, failing to score any goals in three of those games. They have won just one of their four home games this season and could struggle here.

West Ham have won their last four games and have lost just one of their last seven across all competitions. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 West Ham United

Southampton vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of the Saints' last six home league matches)

Tip 3 - Southampton to concede first: YES (The hosts have conceded the first goal in six of their last seven matches)

