Southampton vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Southampton are set to play West Ham United at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Southampton come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Steve Bruce's Newcastle United in the league. Second-half goals from star striker Callum Wilson and French forward Allan Saint-Maximin for Newcastle United was canceled out by goals from Norway international Mohamed Elyounoussi and midfielder James Ward-Prowse for Southampton.

West Ham United, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace. Goals from Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals and striker Michail Antonio for West Ham United was canceled out by a brace from midfielder Conor Gallagher for Crystal Palace.

Southampton vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, West Ham United hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost five and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the league. West Ham United beat Southampton 3-0, courtesy of a first-half brace from Spain international Pablo Fornals and a second-half goal from star midfielder Declan Rice.

Southampton form guide in the English Premier League: D-D-L

West Ham United form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-W

Southampton vs West Ham United Team News

Southampton

Southampton will be without midfielder Will Smallbone, Scotland international Stuart Armstrong and experienced forward Theo Walcott. There are doubts over the availability of veteran attacker Shane Long.

Injured: Will Smallbone, Stuart Armstrong, Theo Walcott

Doubtful: Shane Long

Suspended: None

West Ham United

Meanwhile, West Ham United will be without centre-back Winston Reid. Other than that there are no known issues and manager David Moyes is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Winston Reid

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Southampton vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy, Valentino Livramento, Jack Stephens, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud, Mohamed Elyounoussi, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Che Adams, Adam Armstrong

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio

Southampton vs West Ham United Prediction

Southampton sold two key players in striker Danny Ings and centre-back Jannik Vestergaard this summer. The Saints will rely on the wizardry of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, and hope that new signing Adam Armstrong is able to replicate Ings' goalscoring.

West Ham United, on the other hand, made some good additions during the dying embers of the transfer window. Centre-back Kurt Zouma and midfielder Nikola Vlasic have signed, and manager David Moyes now has a good squad to work with.

The Hammers should edge past Southampton here.

Prediction: Southampton 0-2 West Ham United

