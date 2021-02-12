Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Southampton beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Thursday to knock them out of the FA Cup and Nuno Espirito Santos' side will be vying for revenge this Sunday when the two sides clash in the Premier League.

Despite their recent struggles, Southampton were brimming with confidence as they showed up at Molineux and took the game to Wolves in the fifth round of the FA Cup in midweek. Danny Ings scored the opener in the 49th minute and Stuart Armstrong put the game to bed with a strike in the 90th.

Both sides made several changes to their lineups but it was the Saints that looked more comfortable with the alterations. They played with much more flair and fluency and were deserved winners against the blunt Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves weren't without their chances and they'll rue Roman Saiss' wasted volley from 10 yards out just before half-time and Adama Traore's goal shortly before Southampton extended their lead.

If Wolves can win against the Saints at St. Mary's on Sunday, then they will overtake their opponents and move above them on the Premier League table. As things stand, Wolverhampton Wanderers are 14th with 27 points after 23 games. Southampton have a game in hand and are currently 12th with 29 points.

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton have clashed 69 times in the past. Southampton have a slight edge over their opposition in head to heads and have won 28 matches. Wolverhampton Wanderers have won 23 times and 18 matches have ended in draws.

The last time the two sides met was this midweek when Southampton registered a 2-0 win away from home.

Southampton form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide: D-L-W-D-L

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Southampton

What a way to mark your debut 💫



Hear what Mohammed Salisu had to say after #SaintsFC's victory over #Wolves:

Southampton's Theo Walcott, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi are injured and are unlikely to play any part this weekend. Kyle Walker-Peters and Mohammed Salisu are back and played in the FA Cup game in midweek.

Injuries: Theo Walcott, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rayan Ait-Nouri was on the bench and featured midweek after an injury layoff. Marcal is still sidelined but he is nearing a return. Raul Jimenez is a long-term absentee for Nuno Espirito Santos' side and will be unavailable here again.

Daniel Podence and Willy Boly were ruled out of the midweek FA Cup clash against the Saints and it is not clear whether they will feature this weekend.

Injuries: Marcal, Raul Jimenez

Doubtful: Daniel Podence, Willy Boly

Suspension: None

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Lineups

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fraser Forster; Ryan Bertrand, Mohammed Salisu, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard; Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Danny Ings

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio, Leander Dendoncker, Roman Saiss, Conor Coady, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

We ought to be careful not to get carried away with what we saw in midweek as Southampton were on a four-game losing streak before the win against Southampton. Wolves haven't done much better either and have just one win from their last five games.

This could go either way but we expect to see a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Wolverhampton Wandere