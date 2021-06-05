Spain 0-0 Portugal: 5 hits and flops as Iberian derby ends goalless again | International friendly 2021

In a repeat of last October's Iberian derby, Spain and Portugal once again played out a goalless stalemate.

Both sides were guilty of missing a few chances, especially the hosts, who were left frustrated by Alvaro Morata's wastefulness in attack.

The striker even missed a great chance to seal victory at the death. He blazed his stoppage-time effort against the crossbar after being sent through on goal with only Rui Patricio to beat.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick in this fixture at the World Cup three years ago, had a quiet evening. He saw a header drift just agonizingly wide off the post late on.

The match was played on an even keel with neither side particularly dominant and they will look forward to their next game. Spain welcome Lithuania while Portugal are at home to Israel, and both sides will be hoping to find some form before kicking off the main-event.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Flop: Alvaro Morata (Spain)

Morata showed why he shouldn't be starting for Spain at the Euros

This was a golden chance for Alvaro Morata to stake a claim to the striker's role ahead of Gerard Moreno, who only came off the bench in the second-half. But the Juventus star misfired badly and even wasted a crucial opportunity in stoppage-time to secure a smash-and-grab winner.

Coming off the back of a successful club season, there was a lot of expectation from Morata, who clearly isn't the man to lead the line for La Roja. He could've easily had a second-half hat-trick, or at least become a Spanish hero with a late strike after being sent through on goal with only Rui Patricio to beat, but alas, it wasn't meant to be.

At this point, Gerard Moreno, who scored 23 goals in La Liga for Villarreal last season, seems like a better option.

Hit: Pepe-Jose Fonte centre-back partnership (Portugal)

Find a better 35+ centre-back partnership. We'll wait.

Both players are in their late 30s and yet remain indispensable for the reigning European champions at the heart of their backline. Today, the veterans once again joined forces in the centre-back positions and kept Spain at bay for most of the match.

Pepe, 38, brought silk and steel to Portugal's defense while Fonte, 37, was more adventurous, breaking forward a few times and laying some neat passes. He even saw a headed goal disallowed in the first-half.

The Pepe-Fonte partnership might well be this Euro's best.

