Spain 1-1 Germany: 5 talking points as Die Mannschaft hold La Roja| 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Germany kept their World Cup hopes alive after coming back from behind to draw 1-1 with Spain at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, November 27. Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute before Niclas Fullkrug rescued a point for Die Mannschaft with a fine finish in the 83rd minute.

La Roja started the game on the front foot and nearly took the lead through Dani Olmo. Gavi carried the ball into the penalty box and passed it to Pedri, who found Olmo. The RB Leipzig player's long-ranger smashed the crossbar after kissing Manuel Neuer's fingers.

Chances were not easy to come by in the first half. Antonio Rudiger headed home from a free-kick but the goal was ruled out for offside after interference by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Spain boss Luis Enrique's substitution paid off when Morata scored nine minutes after coming on for Ferran Torres. The Atletico Madrid striker got ahead of Niklas Sule and flicked the ball over Neuer following a delicious cross from Jordi Alba.

Germany head coach Hansi Flick then brought on Leroy Sane, Fullkrug, and Lukas Klostermann, with all three making an impact. Jamal Musiala nearly picked out Fullkrug after leaving Alba and Pedri for dead by using his nimble feet through the right wing. However, the Werder Bremen forward was unable to have a clean connection with the ball.

The German's persistence paid off when Fullkrug made the net bulge with a thumping strike after receiving the ball from Musiala in the 83rd minute.

Flick's side then had a glorious opportunity to win the game at the death, but Sane took one touch too many and did not make full use of a fluent counter-attack. Rodri cleared the ball by the time he tried to square it to Fullkrug.

Following a pulsating 1-1 draw between the two heavyweights, we shall look at five talking points from the game.

#5 No.9's make the difference

Spain and Germany No. 9's came off the bench to devastating effect on Sunday as both Morata and Fullkrug found the back of the net in the high-voltage clash.

Despite scoring two goals in two matches, Enrique could opt to start Torres over Morata in Spain's final group-stage game against Japan.

It also remains to be seen if Flick will start Fuellkrug in Germany's all-important fixture against Costa Rica or stick with Thomas Muller up front.

#4 Leroy Sane's impact off the bench

Germany looked like a different side once Sane came off the bench for Ilkay Gundogan in the 70th minute. The versatile forward was a constant headache for the Spanish backline.

Sane played an exquisite pass to Musiala, who shot the ball straight at Spanish keeper Unai Simon.

The former Manchester City star had a glorious chance to win the game in injury time but faltered. However, Sane will likely be Flick's first name on the teamsheet against Costa Rica on Thursday, December 1.

#3 Spain look like a dominant force

Although it's still early days, Spain and France have been the best sides at the 2022 World Cup. La Roja have looked threatening and could cause serious damage to the opposition once they find their feet.

Enrique's implementation of the famous 'tiki-taka' has already won over the fans and Spain are one of the favorites to lift the trophy in Qatar.

#2 Germany's job is not yet done

Flick will be aware of Germany's shortcomings in their opening two games against Japan and Spain.

He will be hoping for an improved display against Costa Rica, whom they need to beat to qualify for the Round of 16. The Germans will also hope Japan drop points against Spain as a win for the Asian giants will knock Die Mannschaft out.

Costa Rice swung a surprise by beating Japan 1-0 earlier on Sunday and it will be interesting to see how things pan out on the final day.

#1 Best game of the tournament till now

Although the ongoing World Cup has already produced several draws as well as high-scoring games, many matches lacked quality. But the Spain-Germany game was both tactically and technically brilliant, with even some individual brilliance on show.

The substitutions were also on point as both Morata and Fullkrug came off the bench to score for their respective sides.

Either team could have won the crucial contest, which ultimately ended 1-1.

