Spain 1-1 Germany: Player ratings as European heavyweights share spoils in intriguing battle | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spain and Germany played out a 1-1 draw in a strategically-driven, intense Group E match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday (27 November).

After a goalless first half, Spain took the lead through Alvaro Morata in the 62nd minute. But Germany came back from the brink thorugh an equalizing goal scored by Niclas Fullkrug.

The two heavyweights from Group E came into this crucial game after contrasting results in their first assignments.

While Luis Enrique's exuberant Spanish side stitched together over a 1000 passes to esthetically dismantle Costa Rica 7-0, Hansi Flick's Germany were handed a shock loss by 2-1 after controlling the game for large stretches.

But if the Spanish were expecting an easy ride in this one, they were not to be granted their wishes. Though La Roja dominated possession, they were constantly pressed high up in the pitch and given little room to manuever the ball by the Germans.

The Mannschaft began in a 4-2-3-1, but pressed in a 4-2-4 formation when off the ball. This resulted in the Spaniards getting in trouble while playing out from the back, and not creating enough openings up top.

Their first attempt on goal came through a searing long-ranger in the 7th minute from Dani Olmo, who cut in from the left after receiving the ball from Marco Asensio and unleashed his shot. Manuel Neuer could only unconvincingly parry it into his bar as Germany survived.

Chances were at a premium as Jodi Alba also tried his luck from long range to shoot just wide of the near post minutes later.

Meanwhile, the Germans also had their moments and also had the ball in the goal late in the first half. In the 39th minute, Joshua Kimmich floated in a tantalizing free-kick that Antonio Rudiger powered in with his head.

But VAR immediately called it off-side. Rudiger followed it up with a fierce cross-shot from the right on the volley after another free-kick that was parried by Unai Simon.

After a tight and tense first half in which Spain complemented their German rivals by limiting space to them, the game opened up a little in the second.

Germany knew a win was important for them and pushed up a little, allowing more space to the Spanish ball-players who found the net in the 62nd minute through a fine move.

Olmo found the overlapping Alba down the left, whose low first-time cross was met by Morata with a stunning flick past Neuer.

The Germans were staring at the abyss and Flick made wholsale changes.

They also became more adventurous and nearly scored through Jamal Musiala, whose powerful shot was saved by Spain keeper Simon after the former had been put through on goal.

Two of Flick's subs combined for the equalizer in the 83rd minute. Leroy Sane played a fine reverse through ball that was taken up by Musiala, who then left it for Fullkrug, who blasted it into the far corner.

Germany had a chance to win it in the fourth minute of stoppage time after Goretzka put Sane through on goal. He tried to round Simon as the 'keeper rushed out, but overran the ball.

In the end, the teams settled for a point each. This means Spain top the group with four points. Germany are alive, but only just. They are on one point and at the bottom of the table, with Japan and Costa Rica both ahead of them on three.

On that note, here are the player ratings from the game.

Spain

Unai Simon- 7/10

One of Spain's standout players on the night, Simon made three saves and commanded his box with might. His decision-making was also above par.

Dani Carvajal- 5.5/10

Not quite vintage Carvajal, as we did not see him on his characteristic marauding runs down the wing for Spain. He also gave away a needless corner late in the game.

Rodri- 7/10

A fine performance at center-back from the Man City man. His best moment was a great tackle to stop Sane in full flow in the second half with Germany on the ascendance.

Aymeric Laporte- 6/10

An assured stint in the heart of defense for Spain, he made 90 per cent of his passes and held his shape. Was a bit overrun late in the second half as Germany pushed forward with might.

Jordi Alba- 7/10

He might be a bit of an outcast at Barca, but the decorated left-back still has oodles of class. His brilliant assist for the Morata goal was evidence of that. He hardly put a foot wrong otherwise as well.

Sergio Busquets- 6/10

Metronomic passing once again from the veteran, who made 93 per cent of them. Could have been a better shield in front of his defense later in the game under pressure.

Pedri- 6/10

The talented Barca youngster was a spirited and commanding, if not very influential, presence in midfield.

Gavi- 5.5/10

One expects a lot from this generational talent and he will go on to be one of the greatest midfielders of his generation if he holds on to this rate of progression. But it wasn't Gavi's night, unlike fellow prodigy Pedri, as he was crowded out by the German midfield.

Dani Olmo- 6.5/10

The winger had a decent game for Spain despite being under a lot of pressure. His early shot stung the fingers of Neuer, and he also played a part in the goal. Made two key passes on the night and 34 of 42 overall.

Marco Asensio- 5.5/10

A poor night by his standards, Asensio was taken off in the 66th minute after managing just one attempt on goal.

Ferran Torres- 5/10

The right winger failed to impress. He once strayed off-side and blasted over from a good chance and was also caught napping on possession a few times.

Substititutes

Alvaro Morata- 7.5/10

The center-forward scored off the bench for the second time in two games. His goal was a thing of beauty and a classic striker's finish. His movement to get ahead of his marker Sule to meet the cross equally beautiful as he put Spain in the lead.

Alejandro Balde- 6/10

Replaced Alba and slotted in perfectly, keeping it neat and tight.

Nico Williams- 5.5/10

Replaced Gavi but did not have a huge impact on the game.

Koke- 5/10

Was brought on to shore the defensive midfield but did not really manage that. The veteran midfielder made just one tackle and had a pass accuracy of 73 per cent.

Germany

Manuel Neuer- 5.5/10

Nearly made a hash while saving the Olmo shot and also misplaced a few passes. Strangely nervy from the all-time great. Is the reign of the great sweeper keeper coming to an end?

Thilo Kehrer- 6.5/10

Six tackles and two interceptions complemented his assured passing during a decent stint.

Niklas Sule- 6.5/10

The burly central defender had an excellent game for Germany, barring the one time he was outfoxed by Morata. Made five tackles and four clearances.

Antonio Rudiger- 6.5/10

Played his part in shutting out the Spanish attacking threat, while proving to be an aerial threat in the opposition box for Germany.

David Raum- 6/10

Defensively, he was at the top of his game. But the left-back offered little going forward and misplaced quite a few balls.

Joshua Kimmich- 6.5/10

A characteristically calm and precise performance from Kimmich, who nearly scored in the second half but his shot was pushed away by Simon. Delivered some great set-pieces as well.

Leon Goretzka- 6.5/10

This was a fine box-to-box performance from Goretzka for Germany, who fought and tackled in defense and moved the ball forward in transition with precision. Made five tackles and 73 per cent of his passes.

Serge Gnabry- 5.5/10

Gnabry was a bit of a shadow of himself in this game. His pacey runs were not on show and he was often late and wrong in his decision-making.

Ilkay Gundogan- 6/10

An early flick showed his class and he pressed really well off the ball. But he wasn't as big an attacking threat as was expected. Made only 67 per cent of his passes and was taken off in the second half.

Jamal Musiala- 6.5/10

Like Pedri and Gavi, Musiala is one for the future who is already a shining light at present. His array of dribbling, passing and shooting was on show tonight for Germany, but his decision-making can improve. Made 84 per cent of his passes and four of six dribbles.

Thomas Muller- 5/10

Muller's glittering international career is probably drawing to a close.

The Raumdeuter was ineffective on the night, managing hardly a sniff on goal. He made just 8 of his 12 passes and had zero attempts on goal.

Substitiutes

Niclas Fullkrug- 7/10

Like Morata, the Werder Bremen striker changed his team's complexion after coming on. Not only his goal but his entire approach influenced the German attacking play, showing a classic center-forward is sometimes the need of the hour.

Leroy Sane- 6/10

Along with Fullkrug, Sane played his part in getting Germany back in the game with his skills and vision. But he only made 50 per cent of his passes and could have done better in his team's final big move.

Niko Schlotterbeck- 6/10

Came on at left-back and did a good job, especially during one clean tackle on Morata.

Lukas Klostermann-6/10

Kept things going for Germany without really making an impact.

Jonas Hoffman- 5/10

Came on very late for Germany and hardly had a touch.

