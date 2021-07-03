Spain 1(3)- 1(1) Switzerland: Player ratings as La Roja win cliffhanger on penalties against heroic Swiss | UEFA Euro 2020

In a nerve-wracking UEFA Euro 2020 knockout game in St. Petersburg, Spain prevailed over ten-man Switzerland on penalties after normal time and extra time had ended 1-1.

The game saw the return of the Spanish team that had struggled to open up defences despite dominating the ball and passing neatly in their first two games. They did, however, open the scoring through an unfortunate own goal by the incoming Denis Zakaria in the eighth minute. Zakaria turned in a Jordi Alba shot into his own net.

After that, Spain looked effete despite having all the possession and passing neatly. They did offer more threat in extra time against an opposition down by a man.

Switzerland's captain for the night, Xherdan Shaqiri, equalised through a smart finish for his team after a mix-up in the Spanish defence in the 68th minute. But the assist-provider for that goal, Remo Freuler, was sent off through a contentious straight red by Michael Oliver for a hard tackle on Gerard Moreno in the 77th minute.

Spain significantly upped the ante following Freuler's dismissal. But despite mounting resistance, Switzerland held on till penalties, with their keeper Yann Sommer in great form. Both sets of players showed nerves by missing multiple spot-kicks.

In the end, the Swiss fairytale ended after Mikel Oyrazabal converted the fifth Spanish kick. Switzerland, who had scored from all of their five kicks in a historic win over France in the Round of 16, scored only one of their four against Spain.

Spain, meanwhile, will breathe a sigh of relief and look ahead to a blockbuster semi-final against Italy at the Wembley. On that note, here are the player ratings of both teams from a tense UEFA Euro 2020 game in St. Petersburg.

Spain Player Ratings

Unai Simon (7/10)

Switzerland vs Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Simon gets an extra mark for saving Fabian Schar's penalty in the shootout. He was blameless for Switzerland's equaliser and was otherwise comfortable when called into action, which was infrequently to say the least. That was in sharp contrast to his horror own goal in the last game. Simon was declared the Man of the Match, possibly because of Spain's shootout success.

Aymeric Laporte (5/10)

Laporte had a tidy game at the back, distributing the ball well while also carrying it forward nicely. But his poor touch led to the ball breaking for Freuler that led to Switzerland's equaliser.

Pau Torres (6/10)

Torres was also partially at fault for Switzerland's equaliser, but he had very little chance from the ball cannoning into him from Laporte's boot. Laporte was good in his defensive duties, keeping the dangerous Saferovic quiet.

Jordi Alba (8/10)

He was excellent while overlapping down the left and looked solid as Spain's left-sided full-back. Alba's shot also led to Spain's only goal in regulation time. He belied his age by being one of the most energetic Spain players on the field.

Cesar Azpilicueta (7/10)

Azpilicueta was the calmness and experience Spain needed at right-back, much like Alba on the other flank. However, he did not go forward as much as he had done in a scoring performance against Croatia.

Sergio Busquets (7/10)

Busquets brought all his experience into play while sitting in front of the Spain defence. His distribution and passing were also great, and so was his ability to break up play. It was unfortunate that he slammed Spain's first penalty in the shootout into the upright.

Koke (6/10)

He has had better games for Spain, as some of his passes against Switzerland went wayward. Koke also missed a few chances to initiate productive attacking moves for Spain. He was generally characteristically neat in possession, though.

Pedri (6/10)

Pedri showed his class during a few great touches and passes, but never delivered a telling final ball.

Ferran Torres (6/10)

Torres has been one of Spain's best players in the tournament. He started against Switzerland nicely on the right wing, but the quality he generally brings to the field was missing. That was the case even when he switched to the other wing or played down the centre.

Alvaro Morata (7/10)

Morata toiled exceptionally hard once again, going down to get involved in the play, But he wasn't given good-enough service; hence goalscoring opportunities for him were at a premium.

Pablo Sarabia (7/10)

Though he came off at half-time, possibly due to some issue, Sarabia was quite potent down the left flank. He combined well with Alba to create some threatening moments for Spain.

Ratings of Spain substitutes

Gerard Moreno (6/10)

Moreno had a gilt-edged opportunity to win the game for Spain at the start of the second half of extra time, but the chance went begging. His other shots were also not sharp enough. But he redeemed himself in the tie-break by hammering his spot-kick home.

Danny Olmo (8/10)

Olmo was brilliant down the wings after coming on in the second half. He was a bag of tricks and always a goal threat for Spain. He seemed to have the potential to open up the plucky Swiss defence.

Thiago Alcantara (6/10)

Alcantara tried his best but should have had more influence on the game in the later stages after coming on, considering his magical skill-set. He gets grace points for coming on very late and getting involved from the get-go.

Rodri (N/A)

Came on in the 118th minute and also missed his spot-kick.

Marcos Llorente (5/10)

Llorente was brought on to force the issue for Spain late in the game but should have done more as an attacking threat.

Mikel Oyarzabal (6/10)

Although brought on as a wide attacker to help Spain grab the winner in extra time, Oyarzabal failed to do so despite getting into good positions. However, he held his nerve to slot home the all-important final penalty in the shootout.

