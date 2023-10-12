Spain 2-0 Scotland: 5 Talking Points as La Roja move within striking distance of their rivals in Group A | Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Spain rallied late to secure a 2-0 win over Scotland in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Thursday, October 12.

La Roja entered this contest in top form, having won their last two games with an aggregate scoreline of 13-1. While these wins were against minnows Georgia and Cyrpus, their performances were confident-boosting. Manager Jose Luis De La Fuente went with a strong combination for this contest.

Scotland, on the other hand, were comfortably sitting atop Group A with 15 points prior to kick-off. They defeated the same two sides 5-0 on aggregate in their last two outings. Manager Steve Clarke fielded a strong lineup as they looked to extend their lead at the top of Group A.

Spain made a dominant start to the game and kept 77% possession in the first half as they looked to tire and frustrate Scotland. However, they hit the target just once in nine attempts as the forwards struggled to test goalkeeper Angus Gunn effectively.

Scotland were far less effective as they failed to register a single attempt in a difficult first half. The teams were deadlocked at 0-0 at the interval.

Spain came out for the second half looking to ascert dominance on the proceedings as De La Fuente made a double-substitution at half-time. However, his second double change in the 67th minute changed the game.

Alvaro Morata grabbed the opening goal of the contest in the 73rd minute, before Oihan Sancet put Scotland to the sword by making it 2-0 in the 85th minute.

Spain held on to secure a big result, and on that note, let's take a look at the five major talking points from the game.

#5. Spain were wasteful in the first half despite shutting Scotland out

With 77% possession kept, Spain looked in total control of the tempo of the game in the first period. However, they could not convert that into goals as they struggled against a rather tame Scotland side, who had zero attempts until midway through the second period.

With nine shots, one would expect Spain to score at least one goal, but they failed to even test custodian Angus Gunn.

It started with Ferran Torres missing a sitter within the first five minutes, leading to La Roja's lack of confidence in front of goal.

#4. Rodri and Laporte anchored the game for the hosts

Manchester City pair Rodri and Aymeric Laporte showed their class on the pitch in dominant displays for their country. Both of them received great ratings after their respective performances.

Rodri is coming off a three-game suspension for City, having been sent off in their game against Nottingham Forest. His club lost all three of their games without him, highlighting his importance in teams he plays for. The midfielder was combative in central areas and was also quick in shutting down potential Scottish attacks.

Laporte, on the other hand, looked solid in defense but also did not have to do much tracking back as Scotland lacked real threat going forward. The visitors having just one shot on target in the entire game is also testament to how well Spain organized their defensive lines.

#3. De La Fuente changed the game with his substitutions

Having already made a double change at the interval, De La Fuente felt he could alter the game further as he brought on veteran Jesus Navas and Oihan Sancet into action in the 67th minute.

Within 18 minutes of the changes, Spain found themselves cruising to a 2-0 win with plenty of fresh legs to help them see out the result.

In a game where the manager's moves are scrutinized and criticized week-in, week-out, these substitutions by De La Fuente deserve applause as he won the game for his team.

#2. Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet score late to seal victory

Substitute Jesus Navas was the provider for Spain's first goal after 73 minutes. He provided an inviting cross into the box, which Alvaro Morata leapt highest to get to before nodding it home with a lovely header to make it 1-0.

Oihan Sancet doubled the hosts' lead 12 minutes later, making the most of erroneous defending by Scotland's Ryan Porteous.

#1. The win sees Spain move within 3 points of Scotland

Having secured an important 2-0 win, the hosts are now just three points behind Group A leaders Scotland. What's better for La Roja is that they have played a game fewer than their rivals, meaning they will have to just ensure they win their remaining three games to progress as group leaders.

Spain will travel to Norway and Cyprus, before hosting Georgia in their last game in the Qualifiers on November 20. Scotland, on the other hand, will travel to Georgia and host Norway in their remaining two games.