Spain 2-1 Italy: 5 talking points as Joselu's late winner sends European champions packing | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Spain left it late against Italy to win 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League semifinal on Thursday (June 15) and set up a finale clash with Croatia on Sunday.

Yeremy Pino put La Roja in front in the third minute after dispossessing Leonardo Bonucci near the box and firing straight into the bottom right corner. It spurned Italy on as they pushed Spain back with high press of their own and won a penalty after Robin Le Normand had got a hand to Nicolo Zaniolo's cross.

Ciro Immobile stepped up to take the spot-kick and smashed it home to make it 1-1 just eight minutes after Spain's opener.

The European giants battled it out for the remainder of the half but couldn't find another goal. Davide Frattesi thought he'd put the Azzurri in front in the 21st minute, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Spain began the second half even more brightly than the first, with Mikel Merino, Rodri and Alvaro Morata coming close in the early exchanges.

Italy, who won the Euros two years ago, were in sixes and sevens at the back as they struggled to keep hold of the ball under pressure from La Roja. That eventually led to Spain finding the winning goal in the 89th minute as their dominance paid off. Joselu directed Rodri's volley past Gianluigi Donnarumma to make it 2-1.

Italy huffed and puffed in the injury time in search of an equaliser, but Spain held firm to reach the final, where they play Croatia for the title in three days time. On that note, here are the five talking points from the game:

#5 Spain rewarded for high press with bright start

Spain came flying out the blocks and took the game to Italy with their directness and high press and were almost immediately rewarded for it.

In the second minute, Rodri won possession and nodded it forward to Rodrigo, who weaved forward and attempted a shot. It was blocked, but Rodri himself latched onto the rebound and sliced his effort over the bar.

That was a portend of things to come from La Roja, who broke the deadlock in the very next minute. Yeremy Pino plucked the ball of Leonardo Bonucci's feet as the Italian captain looked to play out from the back. The youngster then picked out the bottom corner with a cool finish.

Three minutes in, and Spain were ahead.

#4 Italy respond soon after falling behind

Right after Spain took the lead, Italy wasted no time in upping the ante as the European champions sought to claw their way back into the game.

The Azzurri looked to win the ball high up field by pressing defenders and find Nicolo Zaniolo, who prawled in the box in search of a cross.

The ploy saw Italy keep Spain pegged back into their own half. Following a few close calls, it paid off, as the Azzurri won a penalty in the tenth minute. Jorginho lifted a lovely cross over the top to pick out Zaniolo's run, and the AS Roma star's first-time effort hit the hand of Robin Le Normand.

Ciro Immobile stepped up to take the resulting penalty and made no mistake, firing into the bottom left corner to make it 1-1 just eight minutes after Spain's goal.

#3 Supersub Joselu in right place at right time for winner

Joselu bagged his third goal for La Roja in his third appearance with a later winner in the 89th minute to send Italy packing. Having come on just five minutes earlier, the Espanyol forward made an impact when a clear opportunity presented itself, grabbing it with both hands.

A clearance by Francesco Acerbi fell to Rodri on the edge of the D, and the Manchester City star attempted a volley that pinballed through the area. It fell to Joselu, who stuck his leg out to send the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma, putting La Roja into the lead with just one minute of normal time remaining.

#2 Sky's the limit for Rodri

Just five days ago, Rodri scored the winning goal for Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan. Against Italy, he was the achitect of La Roja's win that took them to the Nations League final.

The 26-year-old was key to winning back possession and circulating the ball. He laid four key passes in the game and also completed over 100 passes. Moreover he resisted Italy's press with innate calm and composure, and was involved in the winner once more.

Just as he did in Istanbul, Rodri fired a volley here too. Although it didn't land in the back of the net, it set Joselu up to score the winner. Suffice to say: the City stalwart is the man for big occasions.

#1 Spain have date with destiny

After falling at the last hurdle to France in the Nations League almost two years ago, Spain have another shot at glory. On Sunday, La Roja face off with Croatia in the final for the title.

Winning the competition would mean the former world champions are well and truly back after witnessing a slump in form since their Euro 2012 triumph. Their performance against Italy was far from perfect, but they dominated the reigning European champions with effective possession play and high press. Not to mention, they took their chances clinically as well.

Against the well-oiled Croatian side that beat the Netherlands 4-2 in the other semifinal, La Roja can expect a tougher challenge. However, given their efficiency with the ball and midfield dominance, they will be no slouch either.

An interesting tactical battle awaits in the Nations League final on Sunday.

