Spain 2-1 Italy: Azzuri player ratings as European champions crash out after conceding late winner | UEFA Nations League 2022-23 

Italy crashed out of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League after losing 2-1 to Spain in the semifinals on Thursday (June 15). Joselu scored the winner in the 89th minute for La Roja as the European champions dropped into the third-place playoff.

Yeremy Pino opened the scoring in the third minute for Spain after dispossessing Leonardo Bonucci near the penalty box. Ciro Immobile restored parity for the Azzuri from the penalty spot eight minutes later, as Robin Le Normand handled a cross inside the penalty area.

In the 21st minute, Davide Frattesi appeared to have put Italy in front, but he was marignally offside in the build-up, so the goal was chalked off.

Spain returned from the break stronger and created a handful of chances as Italy were firmly under the cosh. La Roja's persistence bore fruit in the 80th minute when Rodri's long-range volley was diverted into the back of the net by Joselu.

La Roja now face Croatia in the Nations League final on Sunday, while the Azzuri play Netherlands for third place. On that note, here are the player ratings for Italy:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

With five saves in the game, the Italian custodian prevented the game from being a blowout. However, he had no chance with either of Spain's goals. Also, the first one was down to him, too, as Donnarumma had attempted a risky pass to Bonucci.

Rafael Toloi - 7/10

The Atalanta defender displayed immaculate vision to make five interceptions and two tackles. He also blocked a shot from Alvaro Morata.

Leonardo Bonucci - 5/10

Bonucci was at fault for Spain's opening goal, as Pino dispossessed him near the box, and the veteran centre-back never really recovered. He continued to look shaky and was off the pace.

Francesco Acerbi - 7/10

Like Toloi, Acerbi, too, was heavily involved in defence, looking to cut off Spain's crosses and marshalling the backline with great authority. He made four clearances, blocked two shots and was strong in the air, winning four duels.

Giovani Di Lorenzo - 6.5/10

He drove forward at every opportunity, but the outcome of his battles with Pino and Jordi Alba were mixed.

Davide Frattesi - 7/10

He thought he put Italy in front in the 21st minute, but it was chalked off, as Frattesi was marginally offside in the build-up. Nonetheless, the Sassuolo star remained a potent threat to La Roja in attack. He helped out defensively, too, making four clearances and one interception.

Jorginho - 7/10

He was a big test of the Spanish defence with long balls over the top. Jorginho also sent a defence-splitting pass for Frattesi's goal, whic was, albeit, ruled out for offside. He won four ground duels and laid out two key passes.

Nicolo Barella - 6.5/10

The Inter Milan star was all style but no substance. He was unbeatable on the ball with his slaloming runs and skilfull turns but lacked the end product.

Leonardo Spinazzola - 6/10

His decision-making on the ball was really poor. In the 25th minute, he squared a pass to Joringo instead of making a run. Minutes later, he held on to possession for too long, which allowed Spain players to circle him up, and the opportunity fizzled out.

Nicolo Zaniolo - 6.5/10

Zaniolo was anonymous for large swathes but won the penalty, as his cross had come off Robin Le Normand's arm inside the box.

Ciro Immobile - 7.5/10

The Lazio ace constantly asked questions of Spain's defence with his intelligent movements and hold-up play. He also brought Italy back into the game with a clinical penalty in the 11th minute.

Ratings of Italy substitutes against Spain

Federico Dimarco (46' for Spinazzola) - 7/10

He injected some much-needed energy and vigour into Italy's attack. He created a nice chance for Frattesi in the 65th minute and whipped a dangerous cross, which was, albeit, dealt with by Spain.

Matteo Darmian (46' for Bonucci) - 6.5/10

The Inter Milan star didn't hesitate to jump into challenges and fought hard for the ball.

Federico Chiesa (60' for Immobile) - 5/10

He made only four touches on the ball in 30 minutes of action, which tells you what a non-factor he was.

Bryan Cristante - 5/10

He made a sloppy clearance in the 80th minute, which Fabian Ruiz intercepted, Cristante inadvertently created a chance for Sergio Canales, who wasted the opening with a poor pass, which was a huge let-off for Cristante.

Marco Verratti (76' for Frattesi) - 5.5/10

The PSG star had little time to make an impact, and in even that period, he was completely non-existent.

