Spain 6-0 Germany: 5 Talking Points as 'Die Mannschaft' succumb to record defeat | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Spain put six goals past a hapless Germany to seal their place in the UEFA Nations League Final 4 in emphatic style. La Roja scored three goals apiece in each half, making this Germany's worst ever defeat in a competitive fixture.

In what was supposed to be a must-win game for the hosts, with the visitors just needing a draw to progress to the next stage, Ferran Torres & Co. ran rings around the German defence.

With Spain's resurgence being built around the young guns, and misfiring Germany's downward spiral going from bad to worse, we take a look at:

5 Talking Points from Spain vs Germany

#5 Unai Simon keeps his place

The 23-year old Athletic Bilbao keeper, who had started the mid-week friendly against Netherlands as well as the Nations League game on Saturday against the Swiss, continued to be entrusted with the duties in between the sticks ahead of the likes of David De Gea and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Manchester United shot-stopper has been under the scanner for quite some time now, with his shoddy displays reflecting the overall mood at Old Trafford too. Kepa, on the other hand, seems to have fallen out of favour with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, with new recruit Edouard Mendy becoming the automatic choice in the XI. While La Roja should be celebrating this win and rightly so, coach Enrique does have a selection headache in deciding who is his No.1 goalie.

#4 Germany failed to deal with crosses and set-pieces

Spain v Germany - UEFA Nations League

As early as the 7th minute, Sergio Ramos drilled a free-kick under the wall from the edge of the box towards the bottom left corner, which was only just parried away by an outstretched Manuel Neuer.

By the end of the first forty-five, Spain had scored two goals through headers from corner kicks, and the other one too was the aftermath of a well-directed header on the frame of the goal. Another goal, a tap-in for Alvaro Morata, set up by a low cross from Ferran Torres, was ruled offside.

All these instances show Germany's clear inability in averting danger from crosses, corners and free-kicks. The relatively inexperienced duo of Robert Koch and Nicolas Sule could not match the movement and agility of Alvaro Morata and Ferran Torres.