Spain boss Luis Enrique could call up Barcelona star due to late injury scare ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Spain boss Luis Enrique could call up Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde to his squad after Jose Gaya suffered an injury scare ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, per SPORT.

Gaya, 27, picked up a problem in Wednesday's (16 November) La Roja's training session with a low-grade lateral sprain in his right ankle.

The Valencia left-back is set for an MRI scan to get a full analysis of the situation.

Spain team doctors are optimistic about Gaya's injury, but if the problem does not improve, then Enrique may be forced to call upon a replacement.

Barcelona's Balde, 19, is a potential candidate, and he was tipped to earn a first-ever call-up to the Spanish national team for the FIFA World Cup.

The Barca teenager has been impressive for the Catalan giants this season and displaced veteran defender Jordi Alba as Xavi's first-choice left-back.

He has made 16 appearances across competitions, providing three assists and helping the Blaugrana keep nine clean sheets.

Balde has previously earned international caps for Spain's youth teams, playing on two occasions for the U21s and five times for the U19s.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Álex Balde vs Elche:



- 90 minutes played

- 83 touches

- 2 assists

- 2 big chances created

- 98% passing accuracy

- 100% crossing accuracy

- 1 clearance

- 1 headed clearance

- 5 recoveries

- 3 ground duels won

- 1 aerial duel won Álex Balde vs Elche:- 90 minutes played- 83 touches- 2 assists- 2 big chances created- 98% passing accuracy- 100% crossing accuracy- 1 clearance- 1 headed clearance- 5 recoveries- 3 ground duels won- 1 aerial duel won https://t.co/Vd1JgcfNVI

Alongside Balde potentially being a replacement for Gaya is his Barca teammate Marcos Alonso.

The former Chelsea defender has shown versatility this season in playing left-back and central defense.

Alonso, 31, has made 12 appearances, scoring one goal and helping Xavi's side keep six clean sheets.

He has previously earned nine international caps for Spain, although he is yet to make an appearance under Enrique despite making the former Barcelona boss' squad.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski tips Argentina as one of the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup

Argentina have arrived in Doha, Qatar

Barcelona's Lewandowski will come up against their former attacker Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup when Poland take on Argentina on 30 November.

The two nations are in Group G and also face encounters with Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Lewandowski has predicted that Argentina will be one of the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup this year.

La Albiceleste head into the international tournament in fantastic form, as they are unbeaten in 36 games across competitions.

Lewandowski has been lauding the Argentines and suggests that they will be in the running to win the competition, saying (via PSG Talk):

“I think that Argentina, with Messi, is one of the favorites to win the World Cup. They haven’t lost in 30 games; They play well and you can see that they are a very good team. They have a plan, which they are following as a group.”

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes