Spain's 5 most entertaining footballers of all time

Spain have been one of the frontrunners in international football since the turn of the millennium. With a fast-paced, pass-and-move style called 'tiki-taka', they conquered Europe as well as the World in terms of football.

Spain had one of the most successful runs for a national team between 2008-12. They won two consecutive UEFA Euros in 2008 and 2012 and also won the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

Spain's dominance at the highest level was backed by the talents of a fantastic coach in Vicente del Bosque. He built a formidable team for Spain consisting of players mainly playing for either Real Madrid or Barcelona. Special achievements like theirs would not have been possible without special and entertaining players.

On that note, we take a look at the five most entertaining Spanish footballers in history.

#5. Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos excelled as the captain of both Spain and Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos Garcia was born in Camas, Spain, in 1986 and began his career at his hometown club before moving to Sevilla's academy. He became a full professional with Sevilla before being spotted and signed by Real Madrid in 2005 for a record €27 million.

With Madrid, Ramos became a legend of the game. The defender won five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey cups and four UEFA Champions League titles - three of which came back-to-back between 2015-2018. Ramos featured in 671 games for Los Blancos, scoring 101 goals and providing 41 assists - an incredible tally for a defender.

Ramos is a combative defender who engages in as many battles on the pitch as he does mind games. He is also known for his notorious streak of getting sent off. Sergio Ramos received a total of 26 red cards in his career - 10 more than any other player for any other club this century.

However, he also came up clutch and scored arguably the most important goal of his career in the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid in 2014.

The defender described the moment as his greatest ever, and possibly one of the most important moments in Real Madrid's history.

Ramos currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain in France. He will face his former club Real Madrid in the round of 16 in the Champions League in February.

#4. Raul Gonzalez

Raul was widely regarded as the greatest Spanish striker for a long time.

Raul Gonzalez Blanco was born in Madrid, Spain, in 1977 and began his career with San Cristobal. He joined Atletico Madrid soon after, for a span of two years between 1990-92.

However, Atleti had to shut down their academy in 1993 due to financial constraints and the-then 16-year-old Raul joined Real Madrid's academy. Little did Atleti know what they had lost.

Raul made 741 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 324 goals and providing 133 assists in all competitions. He was Real Madrid's all-time top scorer until Cristiano Ronaldo overtook him a few years ago. The Spain striker won six La Liga titles and three Champions League titles with Los Blancos during his tenure.

He played an integral part in Madrid's UCL triumphs in 2000 and 2002, providing 12 and nine goal contributions, respectively, in the winning years.

As his record shows, Raul proved himself to be one of the greatest big-game players ever. He became Real Madrid's all-time top scorer with a brace against their bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in 2009.

Raul left Real Madrid for German club Schalke 04 in 2010. He enjoyed a smooth stint with the club, scoring 40 goals and assisting 23 in 98 games. The Spain striker won the DFB Pokal and the DFL-Supercup with Schalke in 2011.

Raul currently works as Real Madrid Castilla's manager in Spain.

