Spain's top five goalscorers of all-time

Spain will take part in their 16th World Cup when they head to Qatar in November. La Furia Roja won the World Cup in 2010 and won the Euros in 2008 and 2012 during a period when the team reigned supreme.

In 2018 they managed to reach the Round of 16 before being knocked out in disappointing fashion. Luis Enrique will hope that his team manages to better that performance but are placed in a tricky group.

Spain have had some stellar players play for them in years gone by. Their list of top goalscorers consists of players who played in an assortment of positions. When Spain were at their best, they didn't create many chances but were ruthless in front of goal. Mentioned below are the top five goalscorers to have played for Spain.

#5 Fernando Hierro - 29 goals

Fernando Hierro

Fernando Hierro was a defender and defensive midfielder, so making the top five goal-scorers list is some accomplishment in itself. He made 89 appearances for Spain but failed to win any major trophies for his country.

Hierro was a combative defender and an imposing figure for opposition players. He combined that with a brilliant range of passing to become a great defensive midfielder.

He spent 14 years at Real Madrid, winning everything he could with the Spanish giants. Many major teams in Europe wanted Hierro at his peak, but he stayed in Spain and played for one of the best teams in Europe alongside some of the best players in thw world. He ended his career with a season at Bolton Wanderers and went into administrative positions as well as coaching. A true giant of the game.

#4 David Silva - 35 goals

David Silva

David Silva is a two-time Euro winner and one-time World Cup winner with Spain and one of Spain's greatest midfielders. He made 124 appearances for the national team before announcing his retirement after the 2018 World Cup. Silva was an exciting and creative attacking midfielder at his peak but moved deeper with age.

UEFA EURO 2024 @EURO2024 David Silva's goal against Russia helped Spain reach the EURO final



Most talented player from this team?



David Silva's goal against Russia helped Spain reach the EURO final #OTD in 2008

Silva, along with Xavi Hernandez, and Andrea Iniesta, formed a midfield that was the fulcrum of Spain's successes between 2008 to 2012. He started his career at Valencia before Manchester City bought him in 2010.

He spent 10 years in Manchester, winning every domestic trophy multiple times and becoming a legend for the club. He currently plays for Real Sociedad and is still going strong at 36.

#3 Fernando Torres - 38 goals

Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres is one of the best strikers to have donned the Spanish jersey, and they have had a lot of them. He made 110 appearances for the national team and was part of the dominant Spanish team alongside the likes of Silva and one other on this list.

El Nino, as he was affectionately called, was a graduate of Atletico Madrid's academy and started his career there. He is currently a coach at Atletico Madrid.

UEFA EURO 2024 @EURO2024







#OTD in 2008, Fernando Torres scored the only goal as Spain claimed their first major title in 44 years

Rafael Benitez brought him to Liverpool in 2007, and he went on to become one of the Premier League's best strikers. He famously left Liverpool for Chelsea in January 2011, and while he didn't score as many goals, he won the Champions League and Europa League along with an FA Cup for the Blues.

He scored the winner in the Euro 2008 final against Germany and ended their trophy drought.

#2 Raúl - 44 goals

Raúl - Spain

For someone who has had such a glorious club career, Raúl deserved to win a major trophy with Spain. He made 102 appearances for the national team but retired after the 2006 World Cup. If only he had stayed around for two more years. Raúl spent 16 years at Real Madrid and won everything there was to win for them and was their top scorer with 323 goals before Cristiano Ronaldo came around.

Raúl could play as a winger but was a lethal finisher and one of the best strikers. His number seven jersey for Real Madrid was iconic, and when Ronaldo signed for the club, he had to take the number nine jersey for a season. He currently holds an administrative position at Real Madrid and also coached their youth teams for a brief period.

#1 David Villa - 59 goals (Spain's top scorer)

David Villa

David Villa is the Spanish national team's greatest-ever goalscorer. He made 98 appearances for his country and scored 59 crucial goals for them.

He won the World Cup in 2010 and the Euros in 2008 and took up Raul's number seven jersey when he retired. Villa was the perfect striker, he could use either foot and be clinical with both.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup What a contribution 🤩



David Villa scored or assisted 75% of Spain's goals at South Africa 2010 – a record for a



Happy 40th birthday, 'El Guaje'



| @SeFutbol

David Villa scored or assisted 75% of Spain's goals at South Africa 2010 – a record for a #WorldCup-winning team, topping Diego Maradona's 71% at Mexico 1986

Spain didn't create many chances, but they didn't need to when someone as lethal as Villa was their striker. Villa started his career at Sporting Gijon but gained fame at Valencia.

In 2010 he signed for Barcelona and won everything he could with the club. He spent some time at Atletico before spending four years at New York City FC. Villa ended his career at J-League side Vissel Kobe and what a career it was.

