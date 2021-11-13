Spain’s youthful squad gradually coming of age as La Roja get the job done against Greece

Nothing works in football more than a blend of youthful exuberance and experience, Spain has shown that. Luis Enrique seems to be in tune with this school of thought and has implemented it perfectly since becoming Spain coach.

The 51-year-old started a project when he took a young squad to the 2020 European Championships. It sparked a huge controversy when he didn’t pick a single player from Real Madrid.

His decisions may have raised questions back then but now everyone is beginning to see the results. La Roja have become a youthful team that looks to be on a promising path.

They reached the final of the UEFA Nations League, where they lost 2-1 to France. Now, Spain are on the verge of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Spain’s youth show their class

Enrique’s side recorded a 1-0 win over Greece on Thursday evening to move to the top of Group B. But while the three points were important, the team’s performance was more endearing.

The former Barcelona and AS Roma boss once against named teenager Gavi in his starting line-up. There were also minutes for Pablo Fornals and Dani Olmo, who could soon become the core of the team.

It has taken some time but Enrique has done very well to phase out the likes of Sergio Ramos. He is clearly in the twilight of his career now and plagued with injuries. Spain completely dominated Greece in Athens and there is definitely more to come from this youthful team.

They were unfortunate not to have scored more goals after registering three shots on target. They also enjoyed 69% of possession against a hapless Greece side.

La Roja have the perfect mentality ahead of Sweden game

La Roja now hold a one-point advantage over Sweden, with both teams set to face each other in their last group game. A draw will, however, see Spain qualify for the World Cup.

That said, Enrique was emphatic when he said no stone would be left unturned. The 51-year-old has got the team believing again and such a mentality will prove key.

“Of course I think we’re going to take a place in the World Cup on Sunday,” Enrique declared, as quoted by Football Espana.

He added:

“We’re going to play against a good rival who in theory are going to attack more, but we’re going to go for victory, not a draw. Long live the pressure. On Sunday we’ll go out to win. We’ll play the same, pressing and attacking.”

Spain’s young team is gradually coming of age and their character will be tested on Sunday by Sweden. La Roja have come a long way under Enrique and qualifying for the World Cup will be a crowning moment.

