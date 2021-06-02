Spain U-21 vs Portugal U-21 prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA European U-21 Championship 2021

Spain U-21 are set to play Portugal U-21 at the Stadion Ljudski vrt tomorrow for the semi-final of the UEFA European U-21 Championship.

Spain U-21 come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Igor Biscan's Croatia U-21 on Monday in the quarter-finals. A brace from Espanyol winger Javi Puado ensured victory for Luis de la Fuente's Spain U-21. A penalty from Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Luka Ivanusec proved to a mere consolation for Croatia U-21.

Portugal U-21, on the other hand, Paolo Nicolato's Italy U-21 5-3 yesterday in the quarter-finals. A first-half brace from Monza forward Dany Mota and goals from Benfica attacker Goncalo Ramos, Real Valladolid winger Jota and Porto striker Francisco Conceicao secured the win for Rui Jorge's Portugal U-21.

Spezia midfielder Tommaso Pobega, Genoa striker Gianluca Scamacca and Valencia striker Patrick Cutrone scored the consolation goals for Italy U-21, who had Hellas Verona centre-back Matteo Lovato sent off.

Spain U-21 vs Portugal U-21 Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Spain U-21 have won two games and lost two.

No shortage of drama in tonight's U21 Euros quarter-finals



🇵🇹 Portugal 5️⃣➖3️⃣ Italy 🇮🇹

🇳🇱 Netherlands 2️⃣➖1️⃣ France 🇫🇷

🇪🇸 Spain 2️⃣➖1️⃣ Croatia 🇭🇷

The two countries last faced each other in 2017, with Spain U-21 beating Portugal U-21 3-1.

The two countries last faced each other in 2017, with Spain U-21 beating Portugal U-21 3-1. Goals from midfielder Saul Niguez, striker Sandro Ramirez and forward Inaki Williams sealed the deal for Spain U-21. Winger Bruma scored the sole goal for Portugal U-21.

Spain U-21 form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Portugal U-21 form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Spain U-21 vs Portugal U-21 Team News

Spain U-21

Spain U-21 manager Luis de la Fuente has named a strong squad. Roma midfielder Gonzalo Villar, Getafe left-back Marc Cucurella, AC Milan forward Brahim Diaz and Celta Vigo midfielder Fran Beltran have been named. Osasuna midfielder Jon Moncayola is out injured and has been replaced by Real Madrid Castilla midfielder Antonio Blanco.

Injured: Jon Moncayola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal U-21

Similarly, Portugal U-21 have an extremely talented squad as well. The AC Milan duo of Rafael Leao and Diogo Dalot, Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Vitinha, Porto centre-back Diogo Leite and Galatasaray midfielder Gedson Fernandes have all been included.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain U-21 vs Portugal U-21 Predicted XI

Spain U-21 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alvaro Fernandez, Oscar Mingueza, Hugo Guillamon, Jorge Cuenca, Marc Cucurella, Martin Zubimendi, Gonzalo Villar, Brahim Diaz, Manu Garcia, Bryan Gil, Abel Ruiz

Portugal U-21 Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Diogo Queiros, Diogo Leite, Tomas Tavares, Daniel Braganca, Gedson Fernandes, Vitinha, Rafael Leao, Goncalo Ramos, Dany Mota

W🤯W!



🇵🇹 Incredible goal from Dany Mota 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5T96T4zQ7H — UEFA U21 EURO (@UEFAUnder21) May 31, 2021

Spain U-21 vs Portugal U-21 Prediction

Spain U-21 have the likes of Brahim Diaz and Bryan Gil, talented forwards capable of producing a moment of magic. Defender Oscar Mingueza has enjoyed a good season with Barcelona and he will be key for Spain U-21 defensively.

Portugal U-21, on the other hand, have a really gifted squad. The likes of Diogo Leite, Diogo Queiros and Tomas Tavares are rated highly, while up front Rafael Leao, Dany Mota and Goncalo Ramos are all capable of making a difference.

A close match is on the cards, but Portugal U-21 might just edge past Spain U-21.

Prediction: Spain U-21 1-2 Portugal U-21

