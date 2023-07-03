Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th July 2023

Spain U21 will face off against Ukraine U21 at Stadionul Steaua in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Wednesday.

Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 Preview

Spain have come up to expectations thus far in the tournament. The five-time champions are widely seen as the favourites for this edition. They are yet to lose a match and have eased past most of their opponents in their run to the semi-finals. Interestingly, their most difficult game was against Ukraine (2-2) in Group B’s wrap-up.

Both teams finished atop the group, level on seven points, with La Rojita claiming the top spot thanks to a better goal difference. While predictions widely favoured Spain, they had to fight from behind twice to level the scoreline. Ukraine would have probably won the clash if they had not conceded an own goal.

Ukraine are in search of their first title and seem as motivated as ever to make it happen following their defeat in the 2006 final. Their campaign so far has somewhat underlined their title credentials. In the group stage, they won two matches and drew one before edging past France in the quarterfinals 3-1.

Young Men also boast the tournament’s top scorer thus far. Heorhiy Sudakov has netted three times, including a brace against France. While Spain are adept at holding and using the ball, Ukraine have mostly found success in disrupting and imposing their play. We shall see who will blink first in their second battle of nerve.

Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met twice, with Spain winning once while the other game ended in a draw.

Spain have scored nine times and conceded four goals in their last five matches.

Spain are appearing in the tournament for the 17th time while Ukraine are in their fourth.

Ukraine have scored 10 goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Spain have won thrice and drawn twice. Meanwhile, Ukraine have won three games and drawn two.

Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 Prediction

With all four semifinalists already qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympic men's football tournament, the focus will essentially be on the trophy. Sergio Gómez, Juan Miranda and Abel Ruiz are the Spanish trio to watch out for. They have scored two goals each.

Sudakov is gunning for the tournament’s overall top scorer, which could bring extra motivation to do more for Ukraine.

Spain are expected to prevail due to their superior individualities.

Prediction: Spain U21 3-2 Ukraine U21

Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Spain U21 to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Spain U21 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ukraine U21 to score - Yes

