Spain U23 vs Argentina U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Spain U23 are set to play Argentina U23 at the Saitama Stadium in the group stage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Spain U23 come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Australia U23 on Sunday. A late second-half goal from Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal ensured victory for Spain U23.

Argentina U23, on the other hand, beat Egypt U23 1-0 on Sunday. A second-half goal from Lens left-back Facundo Medina sealed the deal for Argentina U23.

Spain U23 vs Argentina U23 Head-to-Head

Spain and Argentina are facing each other for the first time at the Olympics.

#Tokyo2020#SelecciónOlímpica



🗣 ¡A gritarlo de nuevo! 😀



💪 Fiereza en la marca y corazón cuando se ataca 💙



⚽ #Argentina venció 1-0 a Egipto y ahora piensa en su último rival del Grupo C: España



✍ Miércoles, desde las 8 😉 pic.twitter.com/ruHiK3QWOH — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) July 25, 2021

Spain U23 form guide at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: W-D

Argentina U23 form guide at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: W-L

Spain U23 vs Argentina U23 Team News

Spain U23

Spain U23 manager Luis de la Fuente will be unable to call upon the services of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, with the 24-year old nursing an injury. There are doubts over the availability of Barcelona centre-back Oscar Mingueza.

Injured: Dani Ceballos

Doubtful: Oscar Mingueza

Suspended: None

Argentina U23

Meanwhile, Argentina U23 have no known injury issues. Manager Fernando Batista will have the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, Granada centre-back Nehuen Perez and Atlanta United midfielder Esequiel Barco to call upon.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain U23 vs Argentina U23 Predicted XI

Spain U23 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon, Oscar Gil, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Marc Cucurella, Marco Asensio, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Bryan Gil

Argentina U23 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeremias Ledesma, Hernan de la Fuente, Nehuen Perez, Facundo Medina, Claudio Bravo, Tomas Belmonte, Fausto Vera, Alexis Mac Allister, Pedro de la Vega, Adolfo Gaich, Esequiel Barco

Spain U23 vs Argentina U23 Prediction

Spain U23 have named a host of Euro 2020 stars in the squad, including Pedri, Pau Torres, Dani Olmo, Eric Garcia and Unai Simon. Apart from these names, Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio has done well so far, while Tottenham Hotspur new boy Bryan Gil will be hoping to make an impact at the tournament.

Argentina U23, on the other hand, have endured a sluggish tournament so far. Argentina internationals like Alexis Mac Allister, Adolfo Gaich and Facundo Medina will have to step up if Fernando Batista's men are to enjoy a good 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Spain U23 should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Spain U23 2-0 Argentina U23

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Abhinav Anand