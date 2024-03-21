Spain vs Colombia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024

Spain get their preparations for the upcoming European Championship up and running when they take on Colombia in a highly-anticipated friendly at the London Stadium on Friday. This will be the first meeting between the two nations since June 2017, when they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Estadio Nueva Condomina.

Spain turned in another performance of the highest quality when they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Georgia in their final outing of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

This capped off an outstanding qualifying campaign for Luis De La Fuente’s men, who picked up seven wins and one loss from their eight matches to finish top of Group A with 21 points from a possible 24. Spain have been drawn in Group B of their upcoming European Championship, alongside Croatia, Albania and four-time world champions Italy.

Elsewhere, Andrés Gomez came up clutch for Colombia last time out as he netted a 92nd-minute winner to hand them a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico in a friendly matchup. Nestor Lorenzo’s men have now won four games on the bounce across all competitions, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets since October’s goalless draw with Ecuador.

Colombia head into the weekend unbeaten in their last ten away matches across all competitions and will look to begin the new year on a positive note.

Spain vs Colombia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between Spain and Colombia, with De La Fuente’s men claiming one win and four draws in their previous five encounters.

Spain have won their last eight matches, including a penalty-shootout victory over Croatia in the Nations League final back in June 2023.

Colombia are on a 19-match unbeaten streak, claiming 14 wins and five draws since a 1-0 defeat against Argentina in February 2022.

Spain have won each of their last four home matches, scoring 14 goals and keeping three clean sheets since the start of 2023.

Spain vs Colombia Prediction

Spain and Colombia head into the weekend on a fine run of form and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the London Stadium. However, we are backing De La Fuente’s men to pick up where they left off against Georgia and begin their preparations for the Euros on a high.

Prediction: Spain 2-1 Colombia

Spain vs Colombia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain to win

Tip 2: First to score - Spain (De La Fuente’s men have opened the scoring in their last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of Spain’s last 10 games)