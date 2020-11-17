Spain Vs Germany: 5 Players to watch out for | UEFA Nations League 2020-21 

Spain and Germany lock horns later tonight at the Estadio De La Cartuja in Seville, in a winner-takes-all contest. Technically a draw would take the visitors to an unassailable 10 points, which means an entry into the final four of the UEFA Nations League.

But based on past experiences, Joachim Low certainly wouldn't take any chances against a Spanish side who are out to prove a point. Spain squandered an opportunity of going to the top of the group on Saturday night, courtesy of an eventful 1-1 draw against the Swiss in Basel.

The two teams have played each other 24 times, with Germany winning 9 of the contests compared to Spain's 7 and 8. The reverse fixture in September had hardly anything separating the two sides, as a 1-1 draw was played out at Stuttgart.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the 5 key players who could make a difference in tonight's blockbuster Spain vs Germany encounter

#5 Ferran Torres (Spain)

Ferran Torres has been one of Spain's best players

22-year old Ferran Torres has taken to Pep Guardiola's style of play like a fish to water and has been touted as one of the steals of the summer transfer window. Comfortable on either flank, the winger is steadily making himself a name with La Roja too.

Ferran Torres on playing up front:



"With the injuries of Agüero and Jesus, the coach raised it to me. He told me that he saw me there. In the end, I also have to lose my marker as I do when I play on the wing to create spaces within the opposing team and for my teammates..." pic.twitter.com/Sr5rrbFxvK — Man City Report (@cityreport_) November 13, 2020

Rodrigo and Marco Asensio are being overlooked while Adama Traore still finding his feet in International football. With Germany having problems in the left-back position, a better opportunity could not have come knocking for the former Valencia man to cement his place as the first-choice right-winger heading into the Euros.

#4 Leroy Sané (Germany)

Germany's Leroy Sane is slowly rediscovering his best form

Another one of Pep's proteges, Sane recently made the move back to his home country after spending four seasons in England. Currently on Champions League winners Bayern Munich's roster, Sane hasn't yet set the stage on fire with the Bavarians. A couple of injuries didn't help his case either, but now the slick and speedy winger is fit and raring to go.

A goal against Ukraine in the last game would mean Joachim Low is more or less expected to persist with the 24-year old. And with Marco Reus and Kai Havertz currently out of action, here is Sane's chance to shine and make amends for the 2018 World Cup debacle.