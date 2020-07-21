SPAL vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

Already relegated and rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table, SPAL are set to welcome 5th-placed AS Roma to the Stadio Paolo Mazza with nothing but pride to play for. The Rome-based visitors also have no great aspirations of their own as a Champions League spot remains out of their reach despite city rivals Lazio's loss to Juventus.

However, the Giallorossi could certainly do with three points on Wednesday evening. Paulo Fonseca's men are two points ahead of 6th-placed Napoli and need to ensure they don't drop points against lowly opposition to confirm direct passage into next season's Europa League group stage. With AS Roma's final three games after this encounter coming against Fiorentina, Torino, and Juventus - three points against SPAL become even more of a priority.

Meanwhile, SPAL would at least want to give their loyal fans something to cheer about as they descend to the Serie B, and this promises to be a match worth watching.

SPAL vs AS Roma Head-to-head

Despite losing the reverse Serie A fixture 3-1, SPAL have reason to believe that they can get a positive result this time around. They did a famous double over Roma last season, and the players will likely recall those glorious days to boost their morale.

Having said that, SPAL's recent form is far from inspiring. The home side's three-year-long stay in Italy's first division is ending on a sour note as Luigi Di Biagio's team cannot seem to buy a win at this moment, having now lost 5 games in a row.

SPAL's glory-days feel like a distant memory

Roma have a much superior squad on paper and are unbeaten in four games, winning three and drawing the most recent one - an intriguing 2-2 against title challengers Inter Milan.

If the last 5 games are to be considered a good barometer of current form, Roma is undoubtedly strong favourites in this one.

SPAL form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Roma form guide: D-W-W-W-L

SPAL vs AS Roma team news

SPAL

SPAL's Etrit Berisha remains sidelined due to injury and will miss the fixture against AS Roma

SPAL will once again be without their first-choice goalkeeper Etrit Berisha. Karlo Letica will don the gloves in his absence for the 9th time this season and will still be looking for his first clean sheet. Veteran defender Ervin Zukanovic will also miss out on the fixture.

Exciting winger Gabriel Strefezza will be hoping for a starting role after coming off the bench and impressing against Brescia.

Injuries: Etrit Berisha, Ervin Zukanovic, Mohamed Fares

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Roma

After being out with a would be season ending injury, Zaniolo returned today and showed he has no problem picking up right where he left off. The one that got away. pic.twitter.com/KBW4TwywM2 — 🦅🇦🇱raki babi🇦🇱🦅 (@ArbiNotArby) July 11, 2020

As for Roma, star youngster Nicolo Zaniolo, who recently returned to action after a long time out on the sidelines, has suffered yet another injury setback. The Italian is a doubt for this fixture, having also missed Roma's 2-2 draw against Inter. This is a real blow for the 21-year-old who was slowly getting back to his best.

Roma's other long-term absentees, including Juan Jesus, will continue to be sidelined. Roger Ibanez's muscular problem is the newest concern among Roma's medical staff.

Injuries: Juan Jesus, Antonio Mirante, Roger Ibanez, Federico Fazio, Davide Santon

Doubtful: Nicolo Zaniolo

Suspensions: None

SPAL vs AS Roma predicted XI

SPAL predicted XI (4-4-2): Karlo Letica; Arkadiusz Reca; Francesco Vicari; Thiago Cionek; Bartosz Salamon; Gabriel Strefezza; Bryan Dabo; Mattia Valoti; Simone Missiroli; Andrea Petagna; Alberto Cerri

Roma predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Davide Zappacosta; Chris Smalling; Gianluca Mancini; Aleksandar Kolarov; Lorenzo Pellegrini; Bryan Cristante; Jordan Veretout; Leonardo Spinazzola; Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Edin Dzeko

SPAL vs AS Roma prediction

A repeat of the reverse fixture would be kind for the home team, given the form they are in

SPAL are in a terrible run of form and the odds are heavily stacked against them. They will once again heavily bank on top-scorer Andrea Petagna to try and trouble the visitors, who are missing a number of players in their defence.

AS Roma will know very well that they need to pick up all three points without fail, as their next three assignments are all too tough to take for granted. As a result, we expect the Giallorossi to go out guns blazing in an attempt to secure a positive result.

Unless Gli Spallini defend to the absolute best of their ability and their second-choice goalkeeper has a career night, it is tough to see them not being drubbed, let alone picking a point or three from this match.

Final Verdict: SPAL 0-4 AS Roma