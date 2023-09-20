Sparta Prague vs Aris Limassol Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2023

Sparta Prague will welcome Aris Limassol to the epet Arena for a UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday.

The home side are coming into the clash on the back of a comfortable 5-0 home win over Slovacko in the Czech Fortuna Liga. Veljko Birmancevic scored a brace and provided an assist to inspire the thrashing.

Aris, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Paphos on home turf in the Cypriot league. Leo Bengtsson and Vlad Dragomir scored second-half goals to share the points.

They booked their spot in the Europa League group stage with a 7-4 aggregate victory over Slovan Bratislava in the playoff. A 2-1 defeat in Slovakia was followed by a comfortable 6-2 home win in Cyprus.

Sparta Prague, meanwhile, eliminated Dinamo Zagreb in the playoff. They lost the first leg 3-1 in Croatia but spectacularly overturned the deficit with a 4-1 home win.

The Czech champions have been drawn in Group C alongside Real Betis, Rangers and Aris.

Sparta Prague vs Aris Limassol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Sparta Prague's last seven games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Aris' last five games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Sparta Prague's last five games at home have produced at least four goals.

Aris Limassol have lost three of their four historical away UEFA games.

Sparta Prague vs Aris Limassol Prediction

Sparta Prague come into the Europa League in good form and are well-positioned to successfully defend their domestic league crown. However, they are arguably less fancied to finish in the top two, with Real Betis and Rangers the favorites to progress from this group. With that in mind, the Czech champions will be aiming to win their opening game against Aris.

The visitors are still basking in the euphoria of winning a first league crown in 90 years but have their work cut out on the continent.

Sparta Prague have been highly efficient in attack and we are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Sparta 4-1 Aris Limassol

Sparta Prague vs Aris Limassol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sparta Prague to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sparta Prague to score in both halves